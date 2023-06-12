Hallmark's Christmas In July Lineup For 2023 Features Two Brand New Holiday Movies

It’s that time of year again, when the sun is shining and the beach is calling but all you really want to do is put on a cozy sweater and watch Hallmark Christmas movies. It’s okay, we totally get it. So let’s all get our planners out now because Hallmark’s Christmas in July movie lineup has just been announced, and there are two brand new movies to look forward to in 2023.

Hallmark kicks off its Christmas in July festive movie lineup officially at the end of June, when Merry Movie Week gets underway on June 23 to whet your Christmas movie watching whistle. From June 23 to June 26, the Hallmark Channel will be showing holiday movies, culminating in a mini-movie marathon starting on Monday, June 26 at 11 p.m. and ending on June 30 at 7 p.m.

The very next day on July 1, Christmas in July at Hallmark really gets going. The entire month will be all holiday movies, all day every day. From July 1 to July 4, the network will be airing some fan favorite holiday movies. Hallmark Christmas movie fans can vote to include their favorite movies through weekly polls launching every Monday on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

Along with tried and true favorites like Jolly Good Christmas, Christmas By Starlight, and One Royal Holiday, there will be two brand new festive features premiering during Christmas in July.

A Royal Christmas Crush premieres on July 8. Hallmark

A Royal Christmas Crush starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar premieres on Saturday, July 8, and the synopsis for the film sounds intriguing. “Ava (Cassidy) accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince (Huszar) himself.” An ice hotel and a romance with a royal prince? Yes please.

The Christmas Reboot premieres on July 15, 2023. Hallmark

The Christmas Reboot, the second new offering from Hallmark for Christmas in July, premieres on Saturday, July 15. Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier star in The Christmas Reboot in a bit of an alternate universe holiday story. “A Christmas wish gives Renee the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron. Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.”

In addition to these two new movies, here’s what else is featured on Hallmark’s Christmas in July lineup in 2023:

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Open By Christmas

Campfire Christmas

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Christmas in Toyland

Haul Out the Holly

Unpack those Christmas sweaters, bake yourself some cookies, and get ready for Christmas in July! Looking for a specific movie or day? You can check out the entire schedule here.