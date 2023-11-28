Now that everyone’s fridge is hopefully full of Thanksgiving leftovers, we can move on to the main event of the holiday season. Checking out Hallmark’s 2023 holiday movie lineup to see which beloved stars are coming back for another season, and which stars have been added to the coziest tradition of the year. Curling up on the couch to watch Hallmark Christmas movies, ideally in your pajamas with a mug of hot chocolate. Here’s everything you need to know.

There are 40 new Christmas movies this year.

While Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas actually got underway back on Oct. 20, there are still plenty of movies premiering for the holiday season. A total of 40 new movies will premiere on the Hallmark Channel as part of its annual Countdown to Christmas and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as Miracles of Christmas. A new movie will drop on the Hallmark Channel every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. Additionally, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries also premiered new movies during the week of Thanksgiving on Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m.

This year, Hallmark’s holiday movies all about heading off to Europe.

If you can’t get away for the holidays but have always dreamed of seeing England, Norway, Scotland, or even France, this year’s Hallmark holiday movies offer a little glimpse into what the holidays could look like across the ocean. And we are absolutely here for it.

Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup is here.

Several of Hallmark’s new Christmas movies have already aired on TV, including...

Oct. 20: Checkin’ It Twice

Oct. 21: Where Are You, Christmas?

Oct. 22: Under the Christmas Sky

Oct. 27: Christmas By Design

Oct. 28: Mystic Christmas

Oct. 29: Joyeux Noel

Nov. 3: Flipping for Christmas

Nov. 4: Never Been Chris’d

Nov. 5: The Santa Summit

Nov. 10: Everything Christmas

Nov. 11: Christmas Island

Nov. 12: A Heidelberg Holiday

Nov. 17: Navigating Christmas

Nov. 18: A Merry Scottish Christmas

Nov. 19: Holiday Hotline

Nov. 23: Catch Me If You Claus

Nov. 24: Double feature - Letters to Santa and Holiday Road

Nov. 25: Double feature - Christmas in Notting Hill and Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Nov. 26: Double feature - Our Christmas Mural and A Biltmore Christmas

But here’s what you can look forward to watching on the Hallmark Channel in December 2023:

Dec. 1: My Norwegian Holiday

Dec. 2: A Not So Royal Christmas

Dec. 3: Christmas with a Kiss

Dec. 8: Magic in Mistletoe

Dec. 9: Christmas on Cherry Lane

Dec. 10: Round and Round

Dec. 15: The Secret Gift of Christmas

Dec. 16: Sealed With a List

Dec. 17: Friends & Family Christmas

How to watch Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas movies.

You can watch Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel if you still have cable, or you can stream this year’s selection with a Peacock subscription. You can also stream older Hallmark holiday movies as well as new ones by subscribing to Hallmark Movies Now, and subscribers will get early access to two brand new Christmas movies, A World Record Christmas and Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas. You can even try it out with a seven day free trial.

How to find the full schedule for Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas.

To find the full schedule of when your favorite Hallmark holiday movies will be playing, visit Hallmark’s website or click here.