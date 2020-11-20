Here Are The Holiday Movies Airing Back-To-Back On Hallmark This Thanksgiving

Nothing brings in the holidays more than a marathon of feel-good movies to get you in the spirit. That's why this Thanksgiving, Hallmark is airing a weeklong holiday movie marathon. Because everybody could use a little help feeling festive, right?

The magic starts on Nov. 23, with some of the movies are already airing on the network (but that doesn't mean you can't watch them again).

Below is the full movie schedule and showtimes:

Heart of the Holidays (starring Vanessa Lengies & Corey Sevier), November 23 @ 8 p.m. EST

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (starring Rochelle Aytes & Mark Taylor), November 24 @ 8 p.m. EST

Good Morning Christmas! (starring Alison Sweeney & Marc Blucas), November 25 @ 8 p.m. EST

Christmas by Starlight (starring Kimberley Sustad & Paul Campbell), November 26 @ 8 p.m. EST

Five Star Christmas (starring Bethany Joy Lenz & Victor Webster), November 27 @ 8 p.m. EST

Christmas Waltz (starring Lacey Chabert & Will Kemp), November 28 @ 8 p.m. EST

If I Only Had Christmas (starring Candace Cameron Bure & Warren Christie), November 29 @ 8 p.m. EST

Hallmark actually started its 'Countdown to Christmas' back in October, before Halloween. The movie, Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr. aired on Oct. 24th.

Hallmark's Christmas specials get everybody in the spirit.

"IT IS HALLMARKCHRISTMASMOVIE SZN!! THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR!," one excited viewer tweeted.

Others see it as the much-needed therapy needed after dealing with 2020, as another woman expressed.

"I highly recommend the schmaltzy Christmas movies on the Hallmark channels," she tweeted. "They helped me get through the end of 2016 and now they're helping get through the end of 2020. This time there's a light at the end of the tunnel and it's not an oncoming train."

Check out all of the holiday joy the Hallmark Channel has to offer this season here.