Between pumpkin carving, picking out a costume, fall festivals, and trick-or-treating, there are plenty of fun activities for kids to enjoy during the Halloween season. But even during the busy month of October, you and your kids can still carve out some time for a bedtime story. These 31 Halloween children’s books are a spooktacular way to celebrate the season — and there’s a book on this list for each night of the month.
Since these are children’s books, you’ll find lots of silly monster stories, trick-or-treat adventures, and hilarious holiday haunts in lieu of the creepy things that go bump in the night. Classic reads like
It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will put parents in a nostalgic mood, while fun new reads about haunted houses and epic witchy adventures will delight kids of all ages. There are also several stories that even the youngest readers will appreciate, including Halloween touch-and-feel and lift-the-flap books.
It's not every day that your kids are keen to read about bats, ghosts, goblins, and monsters, but Halloween is the most fun exception to that rule. So, browse this list, and then snuggle up with your little boo and a Halloween children's book every single night of the spookiest month of the year.
When a generous witch loses her hat, wand, and bow in the wind while riding her broomstick, helpful animal friends return her possessions and then ask for a ride on her broomstick in return. Read about their adventures — including a run-in with a hungry dragon — in Julia Donaldson’s
. Room on the Broom 2 A Halloween Shopping Adventure
When Helen and her dog Martha enter a supermarket on Halloween night, they’re surprised to learn that the store is intended for witches and their cats only. Dressed as a witch and a cat in their trick-or-treat attire, they explore the curious store filled with flying broomsticks, apples with worms, and more.
3 A Spooky Parody
If your kids enjoy the classic story
Goodnight Moon, they’ll absolutely love the Halloween spin-off version, Aptly subtitled Goodnight Goon. A Petrifying Parody, the hilarious story follows the same format as Goodnight Moon, but is set in a tomb with a black lagoon where a little werewolf tries to settle in for the night despite a goon determined to wreak havoc. 4 A Hilarious Halloween Mash-Up is basically a silly re-telling of the classic children’s story Frankenstein: A Monstrous Parody Madeline, but with the iconic monster Frankenstein as the main character. It’s a super fun read to get kids excited about spooky season in the most hilarious way. 5 A Fun Read For Little Monsters
Even the youngest readers can enjoy this not-so-scary Halloween-themed book,
They can read along with fun rhymes as Thing One and Thing Two get ready for the holiday and dress up in classic costumes like pumpkins, mummies, ghosts, and more. Dr. Seuss’s Spooky Things. 6 A Dog-Gone Good Halloween Story
Kids who know and love the adorable
Pig the Pug series will surely enjoy this Halloween season. They’ll laugh along as Pig engages in a candy-fueled search for as many treats as his paws can handle. Pig the Monster 7 A Costume Hunt Gone Awry
In
the search is underway for the perfect costume to wear for the Bad Seed’s favorite holiday, but when he can’t find what he wants, he threatens to postpone trick-or-treating and return to his terrible ways. Read this slightly spooky story to find out if the Bad Seed’s friends can help turn his attitude around. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, The Bad, & The Spooky, 8 Trick-Or-Treating With Trucks
Kids who love diggers and all things construction-related will enjoy this Halloween read by Brianna Caplan Sayres.
features a variety of big trucks as they celebrate the season in various costumes with lots and lots of candy. Where Do Diggers Trick-Or-Treat 9 A Halloween Touch & Feel Book
Little kids will love this Halloween-themed touch-and-feel board book that warns to
— unless it’s the one in this book, that is. Never Touch A Grumpy Bat 10 An Interactive Monster Story
Not all monsters are scary, and Halloween is the perfect time to remind kids of that fact. The silly monster in
There’s A can be found upside down and on the edges of pages as kids twist and turn the book to keep up with the not-so-scary character. Monster In Your Book 11 A Halloween Home Story
In
, an old creaky house yearns to be a home despite her spooky exterior and an abundance of cobwebs. This delightful read is a great segue into the Halloween season that proves not all things that seem scary actually are. Hardly Haunted 12 A Book About A Hungry Bat
If your child loves to learn, they can glean lots of fun facts about bats and bugs in
Trick Or Treat, Bugs To Eat as they follow along with the story’s hungry bat in his search for yummy bugs to eat. 13 Celebrate Halloween’s Arrival
The lyrical text of
makes it the perfect read-along for younger kids to help them get excited about the upcoming holiday. Halloween is Coming 14 An Interactive Family Read
This interactive read is perfect for families to make Halloween memories together. Page-by-page instructions that accompany the story of
guide readers through how to make scrumptiously spooky snacks to celebrate Halloween. Witch’s Brew 15 A Book That Glows In The Dark
Despite being an actual ghost, the main character of this story realizes that he is afraid of the dark as he celebrates Halloween with all of his other monster friends. The best part about
though is that the cover actually glows in the dark. Ghost Afraid of the Dark 16 A Sweet, But Witchy Story
In the fun story,
, a little girl’s imagination runs amuck (Amuck! Amuck!) with all of the possible ways she can come up with that may work to catch an actual witch flying around on her broomstick. How to Catch a Witch 17 A Tricky Treat Of A Story
Even though Farmer Brown doesn’t like Halloween, the barnyard animals on his farm decide to celebrate anyway and play plenty of tricks along the way in
Click, Clack, Boo! 18 A Halloween Lift-The-Flap Book
Fans of the
Little Blue Truck series will enjoy this interactive lift-the-flap story. In , the Little Blue Truck picks up his animal friends to head to a costume party and each flap reveals a fun, new costumed friend. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween 19 A Hilariously Grumpy Holiday Tale
A follow-up to the hilarious books
Crankenstein and A Crankenstein Valentine, read what happens when Crankenstein’s favorite day of the year is absolutely ruined by catastrophe after catastrophe — including a dreaded toothache — in . Trick Or Treat, Crankenstein 20 A Book About A Unique Pumpkin
Anyone who doesn’t quite fit in will surely relate to
, a pumpkin who prefers cupcakes and hugs to cobwebs and slugs, but decides to throw a decidedly scary soiree for Halloween anyway. Christopher Pumpkin 21 When Carrots Come Alive
Carrots are Jasper Rabbit’s favorite treat, until the ones in his favorite patch start to turn on him. But not all is as it seems. The zombie-style story
s the perfect sort-of-scary children’s book to read this Halloween. Creepy Carrots! i 22 A Twist On A Holiday Classic
This cheery children’s book puts a Halloween spin on the classic Christmas tale
The Night Before Christmas. Written in poem form, kids will delight in the silly details of . The Night Before Halloween 23 An Tale For Scaredy Cats
Contrary to what the title alludes to, this is in fact,
not actually . Narrated by a melodramatic ghost who is afraid of everything, he learns page after page that the things around him aren’t really so scary after all. The Scariest Book Ever 24 A Comical Hero Saves Halloween
The beloved author and illustrator of
Dog Man and Captain Underpants, Dav Pikley, delights with the story of After a little dog is teased and tricked by his peers, he turns things around by saving Halloween for everyone. The Hallo-Weiner. 25 All About Ghost Friendships
In
, readers will learn about all of the things ghosts want from a friendship — mud tarts, earwax truffles, and bedtime stories just to name a few. This endearing picture book is a great read to cuddle up with on a cool October night. How to Make Friends with a Ghost 26 A Halloween Classic
If you don’t already have
on your bookshelf, this is the year to add it to your kid’s collection. The classic tale based on the beloved television special is the perfect way to celebrate the season. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 27 A Monstrous Bedtime Book
This incredibly sweet read stars Winifred Schnitzel, who isn’t afraid of the monsters who roam her neighborhood, but just wants them to let her sleep. Read
Monster Trouble this Halloween to find out what Winifred does to try to keep the noisy monsters at bay. 28 A Silly Costume Story
Just as the title suggests, this silly story is all about
. It’s a simple board book with bright, colorful illustrations of vegetables getting dressed up for a Halloween party. Vegetables in Halloween Costumes 29 A Class Trip Gone Wrong
If your kids would rather read about pumpkins over all of the other Halloween-related things,
is a lighthearted fall read that they can enjoy. When a class field trip to a pumpkin farm goes awry, a group of students makes the best of a less-than-ideal situation to celebrate the season. Runaway Pumpkins 30 Another Hilarious Halloween Parody
Yet another hilarious Halloween parody by Michael Rex,
is a spoof of the classic children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown, The Runaway Mummy The Runaway Bunny, but with a little mummy and his mummy mom as the main characters. 31 A Seasonal Switch-Up
What happens when snowmen roam the streets on Halloween? You can find out when you read
, the silly tale about a gang of wintry snowmen built by trick-or-treaters who make their own fun when everyone else goes to sleep on Halloween night. Snowmen At Halloween