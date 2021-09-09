If you’ve ever been a little kid at a Halloween party, you know. There are few greater joys than dressing up in your costume, drinking some sort of “witches’ brew” punch and grooving to some spooky music. Trick or treating is great, but a Halloween party with ambient music is really where it’s at. All because of the music. Actually, you could probably skip the party and just listen to Halloween music with your kids as you get ready to go out and hit up the neighbors for candy for the same effect.

Music sets the mood, we all know this. And Halloween music really sets the mood for the spookiest night of the year. Some of it is downright terrifying, like the Halloween theme song which will definitely freak me out until the end of my days. So perhaps not an ideal choice for younger kids who just want to dress up in scary-adjacent costumes and stack up as many full-sized candy bars as possible.

Instead, kids might do better with funny Halloween songs. Silly songs. Songs about monsters having the time of their lives, skeletons shaking their bones, or just a song that makes them feel like they’re really in the spirit of the holiday.

“Monster Mash” “Monster Mash” is a Halloween classic. Everyone loves the 1962 hit song “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt Keepers. Also that is such a great name. It’s been covered so many times over the years that it would be impossible to keep count, but the original featured the lead singer doing his best Boris Karloff impression and it’s very excellent.

“Time Warp” “Time Warp” is a great Halloween song. You don’t have to be a huge fan of 1975’s Rocky Horror Picture Show to love the song “Time Warp” but it helps. The song is an actual real jam no matter what age, and bonus; the dance steps are in the lyrics. Kids love a choregraphed dance move.

“Spooky, Scary Skeletons” “Spooky, Scary Skeletons” is another great Halloween classic. “Spooky, Scary Skeletons” became a huge hit when it was first released in 2017 for good reason. It’s a bit bizarre in the best Halloween way possible, a fun song with easy lyrics, and the video is fun.

“Ghostbusters” “Ghostbusters” is a Halloween must. “Who you gonna call?” You know you’re screaming “Ghostbusters,” and that’s all the recommendation you need for the theme song to the 1984 iconic movie. Also the video is pretty great, definitely watch it again.

“Five Little Pumpkins Sitting On A Gate” “Five Little Pumpkins Sitting On A Gate” is a cute song. Consider “Five Little Pumpkins Sitting On A Gate” an introduction to Halloween music. It’s a sweet, innocent song, one many parents will recognize from pre-school holiday performances, and it really holds up.

“Hedwig’s Theme” “Hedwig’s Theme” is the best anthem for fall. If you really want to set the mood for your little trick-or-treater, put on “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams from the Harry Potter movies. It’s so evocative of the magic and mystery of Hogwarts, it sort of feels like the anthem for fall.

“Things Out There” Alvin & The Chipmunks had a solid Halloween jam. Alvin & The Chipmunks need another moment. Their 2000 film Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman remains a surprisingly entertaining movie, and the song from that movie “Things Out There” is a terrific Halloween song.

“Thriller” “Thriller” because obviously. Obviously I was going to pick Michael Jackson’s seminal hit song from 1982 “Thriller.” How could I not? Everyone loves it and will probably love it forever. It even comes with a 14 minute long mini movie.

“I Want Candy” “I Want Candy” reminds kids they want candy. Maybe Bow Wow Wow’s 1982 hit song “I Want Candy” doesn’t immediately call Halloween to mind, but it does remind kids what they’re looking for that night. And it’s very fun.

“I Put A Spell On You” Bette Midler hypnotizing the parents of Salem as Winnifred Sanderson by singing “I Put A Spell On You” in 1993’s cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. So so good.

“Witch Doctor” “Witch Doctor” is such a cute song. Fine, I’ll admit I really love Alvin & The Chipmunks. So much so that I think their 2007 version of the song “Witch Doctor” should be a seasonal favorite.

“Skeleton Dance” “Skeleton Dance” is cute for little ones. Little kids will be able to sing and dance along to the “Skeleton Dance” and not put too much thought into what skeletons actually are since that’s pretty scary.

“Purple People Eater” Sheb Wooley’s “Purple People Eaters” is a staple. Don’t think too much about the lyrics of Sheb Wooley’s 1958 song “Purple People Eater” and just listen to the beat. It’s a fun one.

“Feed My Frankenstein” “Feed My Frankenstein” is a good choice for older kids. Older kids who want something a bit scarier will appreciate Alice Cooper’s “Feed My Frankenstein.” It’s like a soft hard rock song, if that makes sense. Also he sings about Frankenstein.

“Werewolves Of London” “Werewolves Of London” will have kids dancing and howling. Warren Zevon’s 1978 song “Werewolves Of London” is such a great dance song and there are all of these cool classic Hollywood references. How could you not love it and want to howl with him every time you hear it?

Get ready to get your ghoulish groove on with these songs and your DJ duties are done.