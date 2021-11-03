Here’s What To Watch With Your Kids All 8 Nights Of Hanukkah

Hanukkah is coming... and a little on the early side this year! From sundown on November 28 through December 6, families will gather to light the menorah, sing songs, eat foods friend in oil, exchange gifts, and tell the story of the Maccabees resistance against Greek colonizers. But for those who want to cuddle up with a Hanukkah movie, special, or episode of their favorite show... well, that might be a little bit of a challenge. There aren’t too many out there, at least not compared to media for another December holiday that’s also coming up...

But there’s another reason there aren’t a lot of Hanukkah movies – historically, it hasn’t been a major Jewish holiday. Oh sure, it’s fun and important in that commemorates a miracle and an inspiring tale of the importance of Jewish heritage. But as far as the Jewish holiday calendar goes, it’s not as big a deal as Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Passover or a bunch of others that non-Jews have probably never even heard of.

But Hanukkah is awesome and representation is important, and we’re determined to put together a list of some of our favorite Hanukkah movies, specials, and episodes of TV shows you can watch with your kiddos while you spin the dreidel.

Fiddler on the Roof Amazon Video While not strictly speaking a Hanukkah movie, this is an incredible movie about Jewish heritage and the resilience of the human spirit and, really, what better way to pay homage to the Maccabees than that? In 1905, the shtetl of Anatevka thrives on tradition – it’s what holds the entire community together. Tevye the milkman (our narrator) is a father to five daughters, and three of them – Tzeitel, Hodel, and Chava – are approaching the age where marriage is the next expected step. But while tradition holds they should marry whoever papa picks, one by one they find love in the most untraditional ways. Their choices, and Tevye's reactions to them, reflect a rapidly changing world... a world that is becoming less and less safe for the Jews of Anatevka as the czar's antisemitic police forces encroach ever closer. Stream Fiddler on the Roof on Amazon Prime

Elena of Avalor: Festival of Lights Disney+ When Princess Rebeca’s ship runs aground in the kingdom of Avalor, Princess Elena is there to help. But Rebecca has a big problem: she was on her way home to Galonia to celebrate Hanukkah, and now she’ll never make it in time. And to make matters even worse, her grandmother’s heirloom menorah is lost at sea! Elena and her family try to make the holiday special nonetheless by learning all about Hanukkah, and how celebrating reminds us that even when things get difficult, we keep going and make the most of everything we have. Stream Elena of Avalor: Festival of Lights on Disney+

Mistletoe & Menorahs Amazon Video Career-oriented Christy thinks she’s gotten the opportunity of a lifetime when her boss, the head of a toy company, invites her to his exclusive holiday party. When she finds out it’s a Hanukkah party, she is determined to learn all about the holiday in order to impress him. How else will she land that big account? The only problem? Christy doesn’t know a think about Hanukkah or Judaism! Her co-worker suggests she connect with Jonathan, who is Jewish, and just so happens to need a little help turning his apartment into a Christmas Wonderland to impress his Christian girlfriend’s family. You’ll never guess what happens after these two spend some time together. (LOL, JK! You probably already know the ending... ) Stream Mistletoe & Menorahs on Amazon Prime

Full Court Miracle Disney+ The basketball team at Philadelphia’s Hebrew Academy, the Lions, is hopeless – they’ve never won a single game. Freshman Alex is determined to find someone who will lead them to victory, like Judah Maccabee did in days of old. He believes he’s found him in Lamont Carr, a former college basketball star who didn’t make it to the NBA due to a knee injury. Alex convinces Lamont to coach the team... and the school to accept Lamont as a coach. Not only does the movie take place during Hanukkah, but much of the film mirrors the story of the first Hanukkah, which brings the story to life in a new an exciting way. Also exciting is the fact that it’s based on a true story. Stream Full Court Miracle on Disney+

Peg + Cat: The Hanukkah Problem PBS Kids In this math-centric series, Peg is a musical little girl who, along with her ca-raaaazy cat, love to learn (and sing) about math! It helps to be friends with the likes of Isaac Newton, Ada Lovelace, and Albert Einstein himself... and it just so happens that Einstein has invited Peg and her friends to come celebrate Hanukkah at his house! Did you know that the number 8 is special to the holiday? Or that you can even make your own dreidel out of paper? Math and Maccabees – who could ask for anything more? Stream Peg + Cat: The Hanukkah Problem on PBS Kids

Hitched for the Holidays Hallmark Channel Rob’s big Italian, Catholic family isn’t too happy when they hear he’s broken up with his girlfriend before Thanksgiving, especially his grandma, who says she wants to see him matched and in love before she dies. And Julie, well, her fussy mom is always pestering her to get a boyfriend. When the two meet on an online dating site, they believe they’ve found the solution to the other’s problem! Why not trot out a pretend partner for Hanukkah and Christmas to shut everyone up and then “break up” around New Years? But when the familia and mishpocheh get involved, things get complicated... Stream Hitched for the Holidays on Hallmark Movies Now

Double Holiday Hallmark Channel Rebecca and Chris are rival co-workers who are both up for the same promotion. When they’re tasked with planning the big annual Christmas party in just one week, both see it as their way to outshine the other... even if they aren’t too happy about having to work together. It gets even worse when Rebecca’s family, who take a liking to the handsome junior executive, invite Chris to celebrate Hanukkah with them all week! As the holiday progresses, it becomes harder to deny that the tension is only masking their true feelings for one another. Stream Double Holiday on Amazon Prime

Rugrats Chanukah Paramount+ In one of the most beloved Hanukkah episodes of all time, Tommy, Chucky, Phil, Lil, Angelica, and their families celebrate Hanukkah with Didi’s parents, who tell the children the story of the Maccabees defiance against the Greeks to preserve their culture and religion. The Rugrats recreate the story of the Maccabean rebellion with surprising accuracy (for cartoon babies), but pepper the Biblical tale with their own toddler-flair, with lines like “A Maccababy’s gotta do what a Maccababy’s gotta do!” and “These are the books of our forefathers read, and our five fathers and our six fathers!” Stream Rugrats Chanukah on Paramount+

Shalom Sesame: The Missing Menorah Amazon Video Shalom Sesame was a co-production between Sesame Street and the Israeli version of the show Rechov Sumsum and sought to introduce Israeli and Jewish culture to American audiences. In this holiday episode, Anneliese is excited to celebrate her first Hanukkah in Israel, and has even brought her family’s special menorah to share with friends. But when the menorah goes missing (there are wildly flung latkes involved) she must find it! Interspersed with this main plot line are classic Sesame Street-style segments that teach kids about dreidels, Hanukkah celebrations, and even the history of the holiday. Stream Shalom Sesame: The Missing Menorah on Amazon Prime

An American Tail Peacock After a cadre of wicked cats destroy their small Ukranian village – on Hanukkah no less! – Fievel Mousekewitz and his family are desperate to leave the endless persecution they face and head to America. Fortunately, they hear that in America there are no cats! And the streets are paved with cheese! But when the young mouse gets lost on the way to his new home, and the mice learn that things aren’t as perfect as they believed, they must work together to make a new life in the United States. Stream An American Tail, rated G, on Amazon Prime

Nina’s World: Nina’s Hanukkah Adventure Hulu Nina loves living in Chicago – there’s always something to do, see, or learn. But Chicago also gets a lot of snow, and it just so happens that a big storm is on its way just in time for the first night of Hanukkah. Nina’s neighbor, Mrs. Goldstein soon discovers that the bad weather has delayed shipments and there’s no oil to be found anywhere to make her traditional latkes and jelly donuts! Fortunately, her optimistic and determined daughter Jennifer is home for a visit, and she leads, Nina and her friends Carlos and Chelsea on a search for vegetable oil! Stream Nina’s World: Nina’s Hanukkah Adventure on Hulu

Clifford’s Puppy Days: Hanukah Plunder Blunder Amazon Video Before Clifford was a big red dog, he was a tiny red puppy. He lived with Emily Elizabeth in the city with a whole lot of animal pals. In this episode, Clifford’s feline friends, Flo and Zo, are excited to celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights... but how can they celebrate when they accidentally break the menorah?! Things get even worse when Zo opens all eight nights of presents in just one evening! Through their fumbling efforts and understandable mistakes, they learn not only about the importance of Hanukkah celebrations but important lessons that will last all year long! Stream Clifford’s Puppy Days: Hanukah Plunder Blunder on Amazon Prime

The Nanny: The Hanukkah Story HBO Max The Nanny is one of the few shows in television history to not only depict a Jewish family but consistently highlight their Jewishness. (When the network tried to make the character of Fran Fine Italian instead of Jewish, Fran Drescher pushed back, insisting that the nanny’s Jewishness was an important aspect of the character and identity.) In this Hanukkah episode, Fran reflects on her childhood, growing up wishing she could celebrate Christmas (so much flashier and more fun), and why the holiday became so important to her... even if her gentile husband doesn’t get it. Stream The Nanny on HBO-Max

Puppy Dog Pals: The Latke Kerfuffle Disney+ When they’re invited to their neighbor Chloe’s Hanukkah party, adorable pugs Bingo and Rolly help their human dad, Bob, make latkes for the event. But, as often happens with tiny, adorable, and overeager assistants, their well-intended “help” means that some of the ingredients are ruined – splattered eggs, shredded potatoes. Oh no! They don’t have everything they need to make the delicious potato pancakes. The pups fear they’ve ruined the holiday for sure. But it turns out that Hanukkah is more about who you celebrate with than the foods you eat. Stream Puppy Dog Pal: The Latke Kerfuffle on Disney+