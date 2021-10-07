Jack McBrayer Is Going To Show Kids How Far Small Acts Of Kindness Can Go In New Show

Who couldn’t use a little extra kindness? A new children’s TV series, Hello Jack! The Kindness Show, streaming on Apple TV+ aims to deliver just that with help from 30 Rock alum and certified sweetheart Jack McBrayer.

Hello Jack! The Kindness Show Is Coming Soon

According to Apple TV+, Hello Jack! The Kindness Show aims to ignite something inside of viewers by “exploring empathy, humor, playfulness, and imagination” throughout the debut season.

Led by McBrayer, who is also one of the show’s creators and executive producers, this live-action series invites preschoolers into a world where small acts of kindness can change the world. Alongside his co-stars, special guests, and animated friends, McBrayer will inspire kids to “solve problems with heart” and showcase stories that highlight the importance of what happens when we’re kind to each other. This is showcased through the three Cs — caring, connecting, and cascading — from one person to another. On, and the series also features original songs from the band OK Go.

You Can Watch The Trailer Now

The official trailer for the show is here and it looks as wholesome as the show’s name suggests.

This trailer shows the town of Clover Grove, where one act of kindness can “grow and grow” into a chain that spreads throughout the community. Through small actions and the use of imagination, Jack and his friends find ways to be polite and spread gratitude towards each other.

As the song in the trailer goes, “Try a little act of kindness, show a stranger some politeness, and watch that little moment grow and grow.”

The Show Premieres On Nov. 5

You can expect to see Hello Jack, The Kindness Show when it premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5.

But you will need a subscription to Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. In addition to watching this new kids’ series, you can watch Apple TV+’s collection of Peanuts specials, like It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Now that is a great reason to subscribe.