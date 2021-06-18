You may have gotten hooked on Apple’s streaming service for its collection of thrilling dramas and hilarious original series. But if you’ve got little ones at home wh also love to relax with a little TV, you’ll be pleased to know there are many great shows on Apple TV+ for kids and families.
The first thing you need to know is that Apple TV+ is home to an extensive Peanuts collection, which means you will be able to find all of the Charlie Brown content your heart desires. Not only will you be able to watch brand new shows like The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space, but you’ll be able to watch the classic holiday specials, like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.
If you don’t have an account already, Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month after a free, 7-day trial and some Apple users are eligible for a free year of Apple TV+ after purchasing certain Apple products. So read on to get a taste of the best kids’ content the streaming service has to offer families.