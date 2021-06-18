You may have gotten hooked on Apple’s streaming service for its collection of thrilling dramas and hilarious original series. But if you’ve got little ones at home wh also love to relax with a little TV, you’ll be pleased to know there are many great shows on Apple TV+ for kids and families.

The first thing you need to know is that Apple TV+ is home to an extensive Peanuts collection, which means you will be able to find all of the Charlie Brown content your heart desires. Not only will you be able to watch brand new shows like The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space, but you’ll be able to watch the classic holiday specials, like It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Apple TV+ isn’t just home to Charlie Brown; you will also be able to find the Fraggle Rock reboot, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and Helpsters, an original series from the creators of Sesame Street. And when the kids go to bed, parents can watch the award-winning series, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new documentary series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

If you don’t have an account already, Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month after a free, 7-day trial and some Apple users are eligible for a free year of Apple TV+ after purchasing certain Apple products. So read on to get a taste of the best kids’ content the streaming service has to offer families.

Doug Unplugs Apple TV+ What happens when a young robot senses that there’s more to life than just the facts? You get Doug Unplugs, an Apple TV+ original show from DreamWorks about a young robot who “unplugs” and enters the human world, where he discovers that there are so many exciting things. Doug Unplugs is rated TV-Y.

Fraggle Rock The Jim Henson Company/YouTube In caves filled with wonderful creatures, you will find the inhabitants of Fraggle Rock. Meet the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs in this beloved series from the 1980’s from the mind of Jim Henson. Fraggle Rock is rated TV-PG.

The Snoopy Show Apple TV+ Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Woodstock are back in this brand new Peanuts series that focuses on the adventures of everyone in the Peanuts gang. The Snoopy Show is rated TV-G.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Apple TV+ Although the Fraggles might be separated in their own caves, they still find inventive ways to connect with each other and other celebrities in this Apple TV+ original series, exclusively filmed on iPhone 11 phones. Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is rated TV-G.

Ghostwriter Apple TV+ When a ghost, who is haunting the local bookstore, starts releasing spooky fictional characters into the world, it’s up to a team of kids to solve the mystery surrounding the ghost’s past. Ghostwriter is rated TV-G.

Helpsters Apple TV+ The Helpsters are a team of vibrant monsters who love solving problems of all kinds in this Apple TV+ original series for preschoolers from the makers of Sesame Street. Helpsters is rated TV-Y.

Stillwater Apple TV+ Three siblings have one unusual and special neighbor that lives next door — a panda named Stillwater. His wisdom and stories help give them new perspectives on their lives and on each other. Stillwater is rated TV-Y7.

Helpsters Help You Apple TV/YouTube Cody is a helpful monster whose mission is to share creative ideas with young kids when life doesn’t go as expected. This series, which debuted amid the coronavirus pandemic, was meant as a tool for young kids to cope during the uncertain times. Helpsters Help You is rated TV-Y.

Snoopy In Space Apple TV+ Snoopy finally gets to fulfill his dream of being an astronaut in this inventive series starring the rest of the Peanuts gang. Snoopy In Space is rated TV-G.