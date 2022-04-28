Hilary Duff's Daughter Mae Is The Happiest Baby Gnawing On A Chicken Nugget

Hilary Duff has a secret weapon for teething toddlers. Yesterday, the How I Met Your Father star posted an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter Mae James, showing off her cute little teeth and holding a unique item for teething: a chicken nugget!

“Pretty bird Masie,” Duff captioned the video, which showed Mae sitting in a highchair at a restaurant, with a mangled-up chicken nugget in her hand. She has the biggest smile on her face — she’s clearly in toddler heaven!

“Hi,” Duff says to her daughter, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma. Mae says “Hi” back. Then Duff says, “Mae Mae, look at Mommy.”

Mae turns to look at her mom and lights up in a grin, with her mouth open wide. She has four teeth on top and two on bottom, and it totally looks like she’s using that chicken nugget as a makeshift teether. Who wants a piece of rubber when you could have warm, breaded chicken goodness instead?

Fans were quick to comment on this adorable video. One person wrote, “I just love her little teefers,” and another said, “Omggggg those teeth!!! 😩😍”

Others couldn’t get over Mae’s general adorable vibe: “She's so cute ❤️❤️,” someone said. “Such a little darlin❤️❤️❤️,” wrote another. One person summed it up perfectly: “Ugh the cuteness is beyond,” they wrote.

In the video, Mae is barefoot and wearing a sweet white-and-orange spring outfit, with a purple bib to protect it. Her blonde hair is combed to the side, and her big brown eyes are shining with happiness as she clutches a chicken nugget in one hand. This teething hack is genius. Chicken nuggets for the win!

On April 9, Duff posted another cute video of Mae waving and saying “Hi!” She also clapped and then started eating her fingers. “Got a little snack on your fingers?” Duff asked. (Maybe she had leftover nuggets she was saving for later?) This video was posted after the infamous airplane incident, where Duff said Mae acted like a “caged animal” on a flight to Hawaii.

“She was the naughtiest baby — and before I hear all the comments, about like, 'Oh, it's her ears or her teeth.' No. Nope. She was perfectly fine,” Duff said in an Instagram Story at the time. “But she has found this new level of volume when she screams.”

Duff also shares 3-year-old daughter Banks with Koma and 9-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. In an interview with Romper in February 2022, Duff said, “We are obsessed with our kids, even though we’re so exhausted.” Maybe the exhaustion gives way to genius ideas, or maybe having a third baby just made Duff more relaxed? Either way, if a chicken nugget is all it takes to make a toddler this happy, it’s definitely worth trying!