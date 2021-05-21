There have been all of these hints and clues, little mentions by the original cast members that something is in the works. But we didn’t know for sure until now. Hocus Pocus 2 officially has a premiere date, and please allow me the honor of giving you every last bit of information we have so far about when we’ll be watching the Sanderson sisters ride again, how to watch it, and who is going to be involved. I’m just so relieved some virgin finally lit that black candle, I can’t even tell you.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Disney released the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus, a movie about a teenage boy named Max who accidentally unleashes the Sanderson sisters, three witches played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, on the town of Salem who want to drain the energy of children for eternal youth? What’s not to love about that?

The movie’s popularity has endured over three decades, even gaining in popularity as parents make it a Halloween tradition with their kids. While fans love the original, let’s face it: we want more. And now we are finally going to get it.

Hocus Pocus 2 Is Premiering In 2022

Midler revealed on Twitter that the Sanderson sisters would indeed be riding again. “Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!” she tweeted. If that doesn’t get you excited, I guess you just don’t love the Sanderson sisters.

Bette Midler will return as Winnifred Sanderson.

It’s a little ways off, I know, but at least we have a confirmed date. Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in the fall of 2022.

Hocus Pocus 2 Will Stream On Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 is coming exclusively to Disney+, so if you haven’t signed up for the streaming service you might want to get that organized before fall 2022.

All Three Sanderson Sisters Are Coming Back

The sequel sees three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life and must stop them before they devour the spirits of all the young children, according to The Hollywood Reporter. We can only hope for another musical performance a la “I Put A Spell On You” from the first movie.

All three Sanderson sisters are coming back for the sequel, so that’s a relief, and a new director has been slotted to take over for original director Adam Shankman. The sequel will be directed by Anne Fletcher, who also directed the Sandra Bullock/Ryan Reynolds vehicle The Proposal.

All three Sanderson sisters are coming back.

Midler, for one, has always been open about wanting to reprise her role as Winnifred Sanderson, telling Us Weekly way back in 2019, “I heard that it’s going to be fabulous. I hope they hire me because I want to fly again in the worst way.”

As if her sisters would ever fly without her.