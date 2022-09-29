I don’t know how you feel about the idea of staying with Winnifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson, seeing as how they suck the souls out of little children in an effort to stay perpetually young. But if you’ve ever watched Hocus Pocus and thought “oh wow, what a charming cottage” when you caught a glimpse of the Sanderson sisters’ house, you’re in luck. There’s a new Airbnb in Salem, Mass. that is based on the exact cottage from Hocus Pocus 2, and you can even book it before Halloween via the magic of the internet.

As we all get ready to revisit the Sanderson sisters and the rest of the population of Salem in Hocus Pocus 2, dropping on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30, Airbnb is offering a special chance to stay at the Hocus Pocus cottage before Halloween. “Nestled in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage has been recreated as though it’s been frozen in time for 300 years,” a press release from Airbnb reads.

There's a 'Hocus Pocus' house on Airbnb. Airbnb/Helynn Ospina

The home features bedrooms based on each of the Sanderson sisters own rooms, complete with “wooden boards that groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with blood of owl and herb that’s red (and even a hair from Winifred’s head),” according to Airbnb. Guests will even get the chance to try their hand at a few spells in the potion room for that full witchy experience.

Guests can stay at a 'Hocus Pocus' Airbnb. Airbnb/Helen Ospina

Here’s how it works: guests can request to book this stay starting on Oct. 12 at 1 PM ET at airbnb/hocuspocus2. The stay is just $31 for two people for the night of Oct. 20, and Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem to support the endeavor. While guests will need to arrange their own travel to and from Salem, Airbnb notes that once there they will be able to:

Try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief. (Maybe just don’t expect to turn anyone into cats as a result.)

Explore the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town’s most haunted properties.

View a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming on Disney+ beginning Sept. 30.

Guests can stay at a 'Hocus Pocus' house on Airbnb. Airbnb

“It's going to have all the best bits that you're hoping will be there,” Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson, told People of the Hocus Pocus cottage. “There's Mary's loft cottage and it'll be all decorated. It's got the unique and frightening charm, just like Mary does.”

You have to be 18 years old to book a stay here, which must be a real disappointment for the Sanderson sisters. They’re probably ready to try feasting on children after waiting so long to be brought back to life.