Kevin! You will hear that name a lot this December, as is tradition! Since its 1990 premiere, Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as a youngster getting the best out of two gullible burglars, has become a holiday classic to watch each and every Christmas season. Whether it’s the original Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, or the more recent sequels such as Home Alone 3 or Home Alone 4: Taking Back The House, we have a full rundown on when and where you can watch them all this holiday season.

You can watch the original Home Alone on Freeform.

The original Home Alone is playing over 20 times on Freeform in 2022:

Freeform

Monday, Dec. 5: 3:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 6: 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 7: 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 8: 6 p.m. ET (Pop 'N Knowledge edition) In other words, fun and quirky facts about the movie will pop up.

Friday, Dec. 9: 9:05 a.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 9: 11:30 P.M. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10: 1:10 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 12: 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 15: 6 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 16: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m ET

Saturday, Dec. 17: 8:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18: 6:45 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 19: 11:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 20: 3:30 p.m. ET (Pop 'N Knowledge edition)

Wednesday, Dec. 21: 1 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23: 7:30 a.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 25: 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 25: 8:30 p.m. ET

Home Alone is also streaming Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and YouTube.

Macaulay Culkin in 1990's Home Alone. 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

You can also watch Home Alone 2 on Freeform.

In most cases, Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are playing back-to-back on Freeform. In the sequel, as you may recall, the Wet Bandits are now the Sticky Bandits!

Freeform:

Monday, Dec. 5: 6:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 6: 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 7: 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 8: 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 9: 11:35 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10: 3:40 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 12: 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 15: 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 16: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 17: 11:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18: 9:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 19: 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 20: 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 21: 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23: 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 24: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 25: 11 p.m. ET

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Home Alone 3 is easier to stream than catch on TV.

In this case, this kid was purposefully left home alone. Alex D. Linz plays a Chicago youngster home sick with the chicken pox. Home Alone 3 is not airing on TV as much as the other films, but it can be streamed from a variety of platforms.

Freeform:

Wednesday, Dec. 7: 7 a.m. ET

Home Alone 3 is also streaming Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and YouTube.

Alex D. Linz in Home Alone 3. MyBookMovies/ YouTube

Home Alone: Holiday Heist is also on Freeform.

Like the original, the 2012 comedy starring Christian Martyn is about a boy who is left home alone, but this time he has his sister there to help beat up the burglars!

Freeform:

Tuesday, Dec. 6: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 7 a.m. ET

Home Alone: Holiday Heist is also streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and YouTube.

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

Freeform:

Thursday, Dec. 8: 7 a.m. ET

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House is also streaming on iTunes and YouTube.

All of the Home Alone movies are on Disney+.

Disney+ subscribers can watch all of the Home Alone movies year-round. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month. Bundles with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN are $13.99 a month and $19.99 a month with no ads.