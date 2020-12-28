Need A Kid-Friendly NYE Activity? Write Your Wish For 2021 On Times Square Confetti

New Year's Eve in Times Square is a cultural institution. But while the traditional crowds will be absent this year due to the pandemic, the celebration will go on. And this year, you and your kids can take part, safely at home, by sprinkling your hopes for 2021 over New York City... literally! Yup, you can actually write your wishes for 2021 on confetti that will rain down on Times Square.

The New Year's Eve Wishing Wall, sponsored by Planet Fitness and located in Times Square between 42nd and 47th Street on Broadway, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 29. Celebrants of all ages are encouraged to share what they're hoping for in 2021. A new job? A new love? A new puppy? A swift end to the pandemic? World peace? When it comes to New Year's Eve, no wish is too big or too small! Write it down!

If you can't make it to Times Square (or, like most New Yorkers, just don't feel like going), you can submit your wish virtually, on the Times Square New Year’s Eve Virtual Wishing Wall using the online form. Just fill out your name, email address, location, and wish! You can also share your wish using the hashtag #ConfettiWish on Instagram and Twitter.

Wishes received by Dec. 28 will be printed onto more than a literal ton of confetti that will rain down on Times Square to ring in 2021. (Wishes received after that will be carried over to next year, so act fast!)

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the annual event is not open to the public, you can still tune in with millions of your closest friends to watch the ball drop along with a celebrity studded line-up of performers and special guests. (Without having to freeze your butt off in the middle of New York City in the dead of winter! Everyone wins!) Jonathan Bennet will host the evening with musical performances by headliner Andra Day, Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, and Machine Gun Kelly. The evening will recognize the "Heroes of 2020" — first responders, frontline and essential workers and their families. Because, let's be honest: they deserve the biggest party of the year.

In just a few days, this doozy of a year will be over. What better way to ring in a new one with an actual ton of wishes? Not only will it be fun to know that your hopes and dreams are ringing in 2021 and floating beautifully above New York City, but we need to put out all the positivity we can into the universe!