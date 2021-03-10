Between the previously unseen footage of their son on the beach and allegations of racism within the palace, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday was nothing short of explosive. And while headlines and clips can give you a taste of what went down on CBS, you can rewatch Meghan and Harry’s entire interview to get a fuller picture.

A lot has happened since the couple’s interview with Winfrey aired on March 7. Piers Morgan has stepped down from his job at Good Morning Britain after his comments casting doubt on Meghan not being able to get help when she was having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie led to massive outrage.

The royal family has also released a statement about Meghan and Harry’s two-hour interview, saying they were “saddened” to learn about the couple’s hardships. “The issues, particularly that of race, are concerning,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Meghan and Harry dropped a number of bombshells during their first sit-down interview since their engagement in 2017. So whether you’re looking to watch it for the first time or just want to see Winfrey say “What?” again, here’s everything you need to know.

CBS Is Re-Airing Meghan & Harry’s Interview

CBS will re-air Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST. If you don’t have traditional TV, you can watch it live on CBS’ website at the exact same time, though you will need a cable login to watch.

You can also watch it live, without a cable subscription, on any of the following streaming services: fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

You Can Stream The Oprah Interview

If you’re busy during the re-airing, you can watch the interview on CBS’ website at any time that fits your schedule. You will, however, need a cable subscription to stream it online.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch it for free on CBS’ app for iOS or Android. Simply download the app on your phone and click on “watch episodes for free.” From there, you will be able to scroll through episodes, find Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special and watch it immediately.

Meghan and Harry’s interview is not on CBS’ new streaming service, Paramount+.

You Can Watch Clips On YouTube

If you don’t have two hours to watch the interview in full, you can catch the highlights with clips on YouTube. CBS has a number of snippets posted online from the special that you can watch for free. But with an interview this explosive, you’ll probably want to watch the whole thing.