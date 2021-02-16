It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first major TV interview in years is happening and none other than Oprah Winfrey will be sitting down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the primetime special.

News of the couple's upcoming interview was announced shortly after the world learned that Prince Harry and Markle are expecting their second child together. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told the media on Valentine's Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their senior royal roles last year, have not sat down for a full in-person televised interview since their engagement in November 2017. At the time, the couple chatted at length with the BBC, sharing details about Prince Harry's proposal, how the couple first met, and insight into their love story.

Now they're going to talk about the next chapter of their lives with their neighbor, legendary philanthropist, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. So here is everything you need to know.

The Interview Will Air In March

CBS announced that the sit-down interview will air on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST as a primetime special. The interview scheduled to be 90 minutes long — plenty of time to dig into the couple's new life in California after walking away from their senior royal duties.

Having attended their 2018 royal wedding in the United Kingdom and then becoming neighbors with Markle and Prince Harry in Montecito, California, Winfrey is perhaps the best person to interview the couple. Not only are they friends, but Winfrey and Prince Harry are also working together on a new mental health docuseries for AppleTV+, an issue both Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex have championed for years.

How To Watch & Stream

You can catch the interview on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 7. But just in case you don't have cable television, there are other ways to watch. The special will be available to stream live on Hulu Live TV or YouTube Live TV, which cost $54.99 per month and $64.99 per month respectively. If you are not already subscribed to the streaming services, you can sign up for a free trial to watch the royal couple's interview.

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

No Topic Is "Off Limits" For The Interview

Winfrey's best friend Gayle King told CBS This Morning that "nothing is off limits" in this candid interview. "I'm told nothing is off limits, nothing is off limits," King said. "She can ask anything she wants."

In a statement to Reuters, CBS said that Winfrey will initially speak to Markle one-on-one to discuss a variety of topics and then Prince Harry will join the conversation. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," the network said. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Let's just say March 7 can't get here quick enough.