Brush Up On Your Minionese: The Rise Of Gru Is Coming To Netflix

Bello! (That’s “Hello” for those of you who don’t speak Minionese.) Minions: The Rise of Gru is finally moving to streaming platforms to watch. Here’s what you need to know to get your villain on from the comfort of your own couch.

Rise of Gru is a prequel to the Despicable Me movies.

The 2022 movie starring Steve Carell, Julie Andrews, and Taraji P. Henson premiered back in July, seven years after the first Minions movie. It tells the backstory of 12-year-old Gru, who longed to be the world’s greatest super-villain. He tries to join a group of established super-villains called the Vicious 6 after they ousted their leader, Wild Knuckles. But when the interview goes disastrously wrong, Gru and his Minions have to go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Fortunately, he finds a guide and mentor in Wild Knuckles himself and discovers that everyone needs a little help from their friends, even the villains.

Minions: Rise of Gru premieres on Netflix January 2023

The movie, rated PG, will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 23, 2023, and will be on the platform until Nov. 23, 2023. Rise of Gru was recently on Peacock for four months until New Year’s Day.

Minions: Rise of Gru is the fourth movie in the Despicable Me series. It follows Despicable Me (2010), Despicable Me 2 (2013), and Despicable Me 3 (2017). The first three movies are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

Steve Carrell’s kids still love the Minions movies.

In a June 2022 interview with Screenrant, Carrell delighted in reporter Jezzer Reyes referring to the franchise as “iconic.” “It always feels very serious and wonderful,” he said in clear amusement. “[The success of the series] is great. You know, I love these. My kids love them. I started these when they were really little, and now they're not little at all, and they still love them. I think it just puts a lot of silliness and joy out there.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) YouTube

He jokingly added what he would do if he had his own Minions.

“Empty the dishwasher,” he says. “When my wife and I wake up in the morning, whoever gets up first has to empty the dishwasher. And I always get up first, stupidly. So, I'm always emptying the dishwasher. And if I had Minions, they could do that before I wake up.”

And we haven’t seen the last of Gru and his Minions.

Because of course we haven’t! Another installment is happening, but we’re going to have to wait. Despicable Me 4 will premiere on July 3, 2024. Carell is returning along with director Chris Renaud and the original cast; Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, and Pierre Coffin, who voices the Minions.

Since Despicable Me was first released in 2010, the franchise has grossed more than 4.5 billion dollars (and counting) according to TheNumbers.com and reported by SlashFilm. This impressive some makes it the highest grossing animated film series in history, outpacing older, similarly popular franchises like Toy Story, Shrek, Ice Age, How to Train Your Dragon, as well as runaway hits like Frozen.