The Super Mario Bros. Movie is living up to the hype. The animated movie based on the iconic Nintendo video games continues to break box office records around the world, but can you stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie? If you’re not looking to schlep the entire family to the movie theater, you’re in luck because the The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially set a digital release date. So here’s everything you need to know to stream the movie at home and get Jack Black’s catchy song from the film stuck in your head like the rest of us. “Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches” anyone?

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix?

No, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not currently on Netflix and, at the moment, the studio has not announced any plans for it to land on that streaming platform. But there are other ways to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie via an internet connection.

Where can you watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online?

Starting on May 16, you can rent or buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie on digital platforms. For purchase options, you can buy it on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, and other video-on-demand platforms for $29.99. And once you hit “buy,” your kids can watch the animated flick as many times as they’d like.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be digitally released on May 16, 2023. Universal Pictures

Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be on Peacock?

Universal Pictures has not announced any plans for The Super Mario Bros. Movie to come to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. But it’s a possibility! In 2021, Reuters reported that new movies from Universal Pictures will stream exclusively on Peacock “as soon as 45 days” after their theatrical release. (The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters on April 5.) The Direct notes that we might be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock as soon as June 23, 2023, but that’s still not confirmed.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to smash box office records.

Starring an incredible voice cast including Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogan, Jack Black, and Fred Armisen, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has grossed over $1 billion globally, the first movie of 2023 do so, according to Variety. And when you consider its target audience of video game-loving kids and their nostalgia-loving parents, it’s really no surprise that the movie has performed so dang well.

Indeed, Pratt, who voices Mario in the movie, told ET Canada his 10-year-old son Jack “loved” it. “I did a sneak screening early, and so I took Jack and a bunch of his friends and they loved it,” Pratt said. “His immediate reaction was, he went home immediately, started playing Smash Brothers on his [Nintendo] Switch. They loved it, man. The kids went crazy for it.”