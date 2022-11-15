If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s this — there’s just nothing like a dog show. Especially during the holidays when you might be looking for a reason to sneak away from humans and just de-stress with some sweet dogs, many of whom are also geniuses. And let’s not forget impeccably groomed. You’re going to want to watch the 2022 National Thanksgiving Dog Show, the one true thing we can all be grateful for any time of year. Here’s everything you need to know.

The National Dog Show has been an annual tradition for nearly a century.

The American Kennel Club has been holding an annual National Dog Show to showcase the best and cutest dogs in the country since 1879, and it became an annual beloved pasttime in 1933. The AKC recognizes 212 breeds of dogs that can compete in the show split into seven different categories, some of which you might not even recognize yourself. For the past 20 years, NBC has been televising the amazing event so that everyone has equal opportunity to check out the Best In Show, although we can all agree that they’re all best in show.

When is the National Dog Show airing in 2022?

The National Thanksgiving Dog Show is coming. Mark Makela/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For the past 10 years, NBC has aired the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day right after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. In 2022, The National Dog Show will air on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. ET and finishes up at 2 p.m. ET, covering the group events and the big finish, the Best in Show.

How can you watch the National Dog Show in 2022?

In addition to watching directly on NBC, you can also stream it on Peacock as well as the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports.com.

John O’Hurley and David Frei will co-host the event from Philadelphia as they’ve done since it was first televised in 2002, offering commentary and behind-the-scenes looks at the lives of these gorgeous creatures.

How many dogs will compete?

Approximately 2,000 dogs will be competing at the in-person event this year from around 100 different breeds. What a dream.

Who won Best in Show last year?

Claire won Best in Show. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In 2021, a Scottish Deerhound named Claire won Best in Show. It was her second win, and I don’t mind telling you she looked like she really thought well of herself after two wins.

Who will take home the prize this year? If it’s Claire again you know she’ll be just insufferable about it.