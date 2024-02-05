Most warm-blooded Americans are busy getting ready for the Super Bowl. Inviting friends over, planning a menu, getting ready to cheer on their favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. Which is totally fine if that’s your thing. But then there are those of us who are preparing for the other big event on Sunday, Feb. 11. The 2024 Puppy Bowl. And this year’s Puppy Bowl looks like one of the best yet. Puppy fans, start your engines, here’s everything you need to know.

The Puppy Bowl is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024.

The Puppy Bowl is celebrating its 20th year, and you can expect more puppies than ever to celebrate this important anniversary. You could even call it the puppiest of bowls, if you like. This year’s matchup will be three hours long and feature 131 puppies waiting to be adopted from 73 rescues and shelters across 36 states and territories. Among those 131 puppies, who will be facing off on Team Ruff and Team Fluff, are two extra special puppies. The all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 72 lbs. They will be joined by six special needs puppies, including Riddle, a pug terrier who suffers from the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia; Mr. Bean, a papillon who only has his two hind legs; and four pups who don’t let their deafness slow them down on the gridiron.

If that’s not enough to make you want to watch this year’s Puppy Bowl, how about the fact that four returning Puppy Bowl players are coming back to be inducted into the Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame as their younger puppy pals play for the Lombarky trophy and (hopefully) find their forever homes.

When can you watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl will be available to watch on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m.PT, with the one hour pre-game show starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for behind-the-scenes footage of the draft selections, interviews with coaches and players, and more information about the puppies’ breeds. Remember, these puppies are all ready to find their forever homes, so you’ll want to tune into the pre-show if you’re hoping to bring home of the furry little stars in the returning “Pup close and personal” segment where Baltimore Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley’s rescue foundation will be featured. Stanley’s foundation trains dogs, including hound Linus, to support people with special needs.

How can you watch the Puppy Bowl in 2024?

You’ve got lots of options. This year’s event will simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+. That’s right, even if you don’t have cable, you can stream the 2024 Puppy Bowl on either Max or discovery+, as long as you have a subscription.

Who is hosting the Puppy Bowl in 2024?

The puppies themselves are running the show for the first time ever, from controlling the cameras to lighting to stage managing and even doing a little coaching. Supporting them will be country singer and pet adoption advocate Miranda Lambert, who will introduce the first segment.

There’s never been a better time to watch the Puppy Bowl. Well let’s be honest, it’s always a good time to watch a bunch of sweet puppies find their forever homes.