The holidays wouldn't be complete without watching A Christmas Story, the ever-so-quotable holiday classic from 1983. And lucky for you, there are multiple ways to watch it in 2020.

A Christmas Story tells the story of Ralphie, a young boy in the 1940s who dreams of owning a BB gun, and his misadventures with his family and friends throughout the holiday season. Watching it gives you a serious sense of nostalgia and really grasps what it feels like to be a kid during the holidays (before the days of smartphones and tablets).

If you'd like to continue the tradition of watching the film with your family, or start a brand new tradition in your household, there are multiple ways to watch A Christmas Story this year. So turn on your leg lamps and get your bunny pajamas on.

Catch A Christmas Story On TV

If you turn on your TV at any point during Christmas Day, you'll find A Christmas Story playing. Seriously. The film is airing for 24 hours on two channels — TBS and TNT — starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and ending at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, according to TV Guide. Check your local listings to know the channel numbers for each station. With so many times to tune in, you can watch it while you're wrapping presents late at night on Christmas Eve, and then watch it again after Christmas dinner.

If you would rather watch the film before Christmas Day, TNT will air two separate viewings of A Christmas Story on Monday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rent Or Purchase It

Unfortunately, A Christmas Story is not streaming on popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max. But you can rent or purchase a digital copy. You can rent A Christmas Story for $3.99 on YouTube, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. If you would rather purchase a digital copy so you can watch the film year after year, you can buy it for $9.99 on those same platforms.

Purchase It On DVD Or Blu-Ray

There is something about watching a DVD on Christmas that feels particularly nostalgic. If you would rather purchase a copy of A Christmas Story and keep it in your family for years, you can still do that this holiday season. You can purchase the DVD from Amazon for less than $10 and have it arrive on your doorstep in time for Christmas morning. Or, you can brave the crowds at your local Target store and pick up a copy for $9.99.

Watching A Christmas Story this holiday season might be better than actually getting that Red Ryder BB gun.