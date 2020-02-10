No matter the season or occasion, chances are that the Peanuts have an animated special to get you and your kids in the holiday spirit. So with Valentine's Day right around the corner, let's break down how to watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown in 2021 because no holiday is complete without the Peanuts.

While watching the fan-favorite Peanuts special from 1975 on TV is not possible now that Peanuts content has moved to Apple TV+, there are thankfully a few ways to watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown this year.

Stream It On Apple TV+

In 2021, you can watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+. Thanks to a new partnership between Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Apple TV+ is the only place where you can find new original series and classic Peanuts content with a subscription, which costs $4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial.

In October 2020, Apple said in a press release that Peanuts fans can expect to see brand-new specials for Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and back-to-school on the platform.

Watch It On DVD

You can also watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown on DVD. You can purchase a remastered, deluxe DVD edition of Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown from Amazon for around $17.91. It’s eligible for Prime shipping, too, so if you order it quickly, you might be able to have it delivered to your doorstep before Valentine’s Day. You can also purchase a copy from Walmart for less than $20. Once you have the DVD, you can watch it over and over again each year.

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown Isn't Airing On TV

Last year, we could watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown on ABC when it aired on Valentine’s Day. This year, however, Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown is currently not scheduled to air before or on Valentine’s Day.

However you decide to watch it, you can introduce your kids to story of Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown about how the whole school is caught up with puppy love. For example, Linus brings a hilariously oversized box of candy for his homeroom teacher, leading Sally to think it's for her. She responds with a homemade card for him with unintended consequences. And as Lucy is demanding attention and affection from Schroeder, Charlie Brown is busy waiting in vain for Valentine's Day cards to come in the mail for him. The seasonal special stars old favorites voicing the characters you know and love. Duncan Watson voices Charlie Brown; Stephen Shea is Linus; Melanie Kohn as Lucy; Greg Felton portrays Schroeder; and Lynn Mortensen is Sally.

Ultimately, Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown would make an excellent introduction to the Peanuts for the younger kiddos in your life.