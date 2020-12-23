'Soul' Is Coming To Disney+ On Christmas & Here's How To Stream It

After you and your family finish unwrapping Christmas gifts, make sure to check out Disney's newest animated movie. On Christmas Day, Pixar's Soul will starting streaming on Disney+ and there are several ways to watch it.

Unlike Mulan, which Disney charged subscribers an additional $29.99 to purchase digitally, Soul will be included with no charge.

In the movie, Oscar-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx voices a middle-school band teacher named Joe Gardner who gets the chance to play at the best jazz spot in New York City. But a fall down a manhole takes Joe's soul into the afterlife, where souls are placed to get quirky personalities. While he is there he meets another soul named 22, played by Saturday Night Live's Tina Fey, who "never understood the appeal of the human experience." Joe must show the soul why living topside is pretty cool, while trying to figure out a way to make it back to his own body.

Foxx's character is Pixar's first Black protagonist, a moment the father of one does not take lightly.

"This is historic. This is monumental," the 53-year-old actor told USA Today. "My daughter (Anelise), 12 years old, she could brag to her friends like: ‘Yo, my dad is in a Pixar film! He finally made it. I don't know what he's been doing until now.’ So you embrace that, man. That's a good thing.”

Kemp Powers, who also works on the film, is the company's first Black co-director. The movie also stars Tony-award winning actress Phylicia Rashad, Golden Globe-award winning actress Angela Bassett and Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, with music by Questlove and renowned jazz musician, Jon Batiste.

Here's how you can watch Soul...

The Pixar movie will stream on Disney+ starting on December 25. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in June, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Disney+ subscription, you can get all the Soul you want and watch the movie as many times as you like. Monthly subscriptions are $6.99 a month or $69.99 yearly.

Or you can choose the Disney+ bundle package, which includes Hulu and ESPN for $13 a month. Ordering the bundle can save you $5 a month since each package separately at $18.

Disney+ can be watched on smart TVs, Roku, Apple and Android mobile devices and Xbox and PlayStation games consoles. All Disney+ movies can be downloaded offline.

Soul is promising to be a classic up there with the Toy Stories and Cars, and it is a film that Foxx said is "desperately needed."

"This is a remarkable, monumental character, the first African American character and it couldn't have come at a better time," Foxx told the Associated Press. He reflected on his summer involvement with the Black Lives Matter demonstration. "Listen. we were out there on the frontlines for the marches. This is something we could all come together and take steps towards healing, put some smiles on people's faces."

Foxx added, "It's on Disney+, all you have to do is click a button and watch it. It's on Christmas, which I think we desperately need for people who are going through so many things through COVID."