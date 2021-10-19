“Love me, feed me, never leave me.” It’s that time of year again to get your spooky lasagna order ready for Garfield’s Halloween Adventure. Garfield and Odie experience all kinds of ghouls and goblins when they’re left in a haunted house on Halloween night. In the festive special, Garfield’s Halloween Adventure, the pair dress up like pirates but little do they know, they will be dealing with real ghostly pirates that night!

The Phil Roman 1985 classic, based on the iconic comic strip by Jim Davis, holds a nostalgic place in the hearts of many adults. In fact, Primetimer managing editor, Joe Reid, wrote in a 2020 piece that this Halloween special specifically as one that really left a mark. “Halloween programming was basically animated holiday specials and, eventually, Beetlejuice,” Reid wrote in an opinionated piece about the Halloween special in 2020. “None of that stuff ever bothered me … except for one thing. Garfield Halloween Adventure, about which I've had the strongest, almost tangible sense memories of being terrified ever since. And about which I continue to be uneasy, even though I am now a grown adult who knows full well that the perils of a lazy, lasagna-scarfing cartoon cat cannot harm me.”

Nonetheless, 36 years later, it’s still a treat to watch! While Garfield’s Halloween Adventure is not available on popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, there are ways to see it. Here’s how you can watch Garfield’s Halloween Adventure today.

You Can Stream Garfield’s Halloween Adventure

Garfield’s Halloween Adventure is currently available for free free to stream if you have an Amazon Prime account. Don’t have Amazon Prime? No worries, you can also catch the entire 24-minute episode for free on YouTube.

You Can Also Buy A DVD

If you prefer to have a hard copy, Garfield’s Halloween Adventure can also be purchased on DVD from PBS for $7 starting on Nov. 9. Can’t wait? It’s also available to buy online from Target for $6.

In August 2019, Nickelodeon acquired the rights to Garfield and details of a possible new series quickly. So who knows, we may see a Garfield reboot starring everyone’s favorite lazy, lasagna-loving cat! In the meantime and after you’ve gotten your Garfield’s Halloween Adventure, you can also stream The Garfield Show on Netflix and the 2004 Garfield movie on Disney+.