Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been the subject of numerous documentaries, sensational interviews, and dramatic interpretations including The Act, Mommy Dead and Dearest, and Love You To Death. Her story of medical abuse, her experience as a victim of Munchausen by proxy, the ensuing murder of her mother, and her incarceration have long been a source of fascination and now Blanchard is a free woman. A new limited series — Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up — will follow her as she experiences freedom for the first time in her life. Here’s what you need to know before diving in, and how to watch the new series.

Gypsy Rose served 7 years of a 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

After being subjected to medical abuse from the time she was three months old, Blanchard began to realize as a young adult that the seemingly endless list of ailments her mother told her she had — including cancer — weren’t actually true. In 2015, she and her online boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, plotted and carried out the murder of Dee Dee. Godejohn stabed Dee Dee 17 times while she slept on June 9, 2015. Her body was discovered five days later. Blanchard and Godejohn, who’d posted a number of disturbing messages on Facebook, were soon discovered at Godejohn’s home in Wisconsin. They were arrested for murder and returned to Missouri.

When the prosecution realized the extent of Blanchard’s abuse at the hands of her mother, she was offered a plea bargain: she pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.) She was granted parole in September of 2023, but since Missouri requires prisoners serve at least 85% of their sentence, Blanchard wasn’t released until December 28, 2023.

Since her parole and release, media interest in Blanchard revived. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which was filmed while Gypsy was in prison, aired on Lifetime this past January.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband she married in prison, Ryan Anderson. Lifetime

The trailer for Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up highlights her tumultuous love life.

Blanchard’s life since her release has been somewhat of a delayed coming-of-age story. At 32 years old, Blanchard’s abuse prevented her from having a normal childhood or adolescence and it would seem she is making up for lost time, learning to ride a bike, having pets, and finding love.

But love, while understandably something she longs for, has also been a source of pain for Blanchard in recent years. While in prison, she formed long-distance relationships with multiple men. She broke her engagement with a man named Ken Urker in 2019 and married Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022, with whom she lived upon release. Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson in April 2024. “It’s heartbreaking, because no one gets married to get a divorce,” she told People. “Processing those emotions has been hard.”

The split is alluded to in the opening moments of the trailer.

“Are you happy,” Blanchard asks in her famously youthful voice.

“I’m very happy,” replies Anderson.

“I just think I would be happier somewhere else,” she says.

“Go call Ken,” Anderson says, sounding weary. “You’re probably already talking to him anyway.”

Indeed, Blanchard has since reunited with Urker; the pair have been together since at least April, when they got matching tattoos.

In the trailer, Blanchard also talks about her quick rise to fame, her fears of going back to prison, getting plastic surgery, and how she still thinks about her mother. “I had a nightmare about my mom,” she says.

You can watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up a few different ways.

The most straightforward way to enjoy the eight-part series is the old fashioned way: just tune in to Lifetime on Mondays at 9 p.m. starting June 3. You can also watch live with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV (Blue), or Philo. (If you don’t have those, go ahead and sign up for a free trial.) New episodes will also be available for next-day streaming on Lifetime’s website.