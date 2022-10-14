Maybe you’re the designated door opener, stuck at home doling out the sweets to your neighborhood ghouls and goblins. Or perhaps avoiding the hullaballoo of trick-or-treating is your parenting game plan this Halloween? No matter what your excuse is for staying inside, there’s no better way to spend the holiday than to cozy up on the couch with Charlie Brown and his friends for this spooky classic. It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is the perfect Peanuts adventure that follows Charlie gearing up for a party, sees a believing Linus waiting for miracle in a pumpkin patch, and roots on fan fave Snoopy who sets his sights on the Red Baron. So grab your remote and a bucket of candy corn, and get ready to enjoy a night of sweet (and free) treats! Here’s everything you need to know to watch It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 2022.

Where can I watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown In 2022?

It’s all about the apple this pumpkin season. If you want to catch this beloved Peanuts classic, Apple TV+ is the only option. But before you get your costume tight’s in a bunch about a lack of streaming choices, the great news is you can watch it for free! For a limited time, non-subscribers can stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for the perfect price of $0 and zero cents between Friday Oct. 28 and Monday Oct. 31.

In more awesome holiday mood-boosting news, you can also check out Peanuts favorites like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, also available for bupkis for a limited time. The Apple TV+ line-up has expanded to include I Want a Dog for Christmas and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales, too. And for holiday grumps who aren’t feeling like celebrating anything, there’s always great options on Apple TV+ like the special that celebrates teachers, Lucy’s School.

Will It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown air on TV 2022?

Apple TV+ has the exclusive goodies this holiday season if you’re looking to trick-or-treat with the Peanuts. In previous years, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired on ABC leading up to Halloween during primetime TV hours. PBS and PBS Kids also aired this 25-minute classic, but they no longer have distribution rights, so that’s currently not in the cards for 2022. (PBS Kids still has some fun online Halloween games, though!).

Linus gets into the Halloween spirit in the special It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Apple TV

Can I buy or rent It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

If you don’t own a smart TV and watching movies on a laptop doesn’t quite do it for you, of course there is always the old school option of buying your very own copy of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Best Buy is currently selling the remastered deluxe edition DVD for $11.99. Target also has the 1966 classic for a nice (and specific) price of $9.94.

Just like delicious candy, there’s really no wrong way to enjoy It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Whether you take advantage of this free stream or scoop up a copy to own for endless holidays to come, Charlie Brown and his gang of friends will definitely make your Halloween a memorable one.