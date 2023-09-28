When it comes to holidays, everyone loves a good seasonal flick. Whether it’s the kind of movie that is reminiscent of childhood or something you traditionally watch with your family, it’s something to look forward to with every new season. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a holiday special that hits every mark it needs to every fall. It’s the perfect option for young kids who want to embrace the season without getting scared, it’s nostalgic, and its runtime is a quick 25 minutes. Happy Halloween, indeed! Here’s everything you need to know to watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 2023.

Where can you stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 2023?

Like last year, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is streaming only on Apple TV+. It’s unclear at the moment if Apple TV+ will be streaming the holiday special for non-subscribers for free like the platform has done in previous years.

If this Halloween classic sends your kid into a Charlie Brown craze, you’ll be happy to hear that Apple TV+ has other Peanuts specials like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Lucy’s School. They also have newer shows that focus on Snoopy — The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space.

Apple TV+

Will It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown air on TV in 2023?

You may remember watching it on ABC as a kid, but that isn’t the case in 2023. Because PBS kids doesn’t have distribution rights to the 1966 film anymore, it will not air on television, making Apple TV+ the only place to watch it without actually purchasing a physical copy.

Where can you buy or rent It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

If you’re reluctant to sign up for Apple TV+ for just this Halloween special, you can always buy a copy. Target has it on DVD, and Amazon has a few options for DVDs and even VHS tapes. If you happen to have a DVD player or VCR, your kids can experience it the way you did growing up!

Even though there are limited options for watching the kid-friendly classic, you can still find a way to show it to the next generation and get into that fall feeling you’re likely craving. Don’t forget to write your letter to the Great Pumpkin!