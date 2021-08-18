25 Great Family-Friendly Movies To Get You In The Mood For Fall

There is just something about autumn that makes it the best season of the year. It could be the cooler temperatures, the fact that it marks the start of sweater weather, and gives everyone permission to start drinking pumpkin spice lattes. These family friendly fall movies highlight everything great about the pumpkin’s favorite season, and will make you so excited to get outside.

The fall marks the birth of something new — the birth of a new school year (which means the start of football season), the holiday season (yes, Christmas is right around the corner), and the season for hot lattes and warm soups. Yum. These films show everything great that fall has to offer, even if the main characters aren’t chugging cups of warm apple cider or going pumpkin picking with their family.

Some of these films, like You’ve Got Mail and Fantastic Mr. Fox take place in autumn, highlighting the moody weather and color changing trees. While other films, like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown are centered around autumn’s favorite holiday, Halloween.

So grab your coziest cardigan, mug of tea, and get ready to watch some of these amazing fall movies. It’s pretty much guaranteed that everyone in the family will be obsessed with at least one of them, no matter how young or how old that they are.

1 The Addams Family (2019) YouTube Movies The Addams Family is the creepy, kooky, and spookiest family on the block. And the whole entire family is preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But when a shady TV personality sets her sights on their mansion, the Addams’ realize that they have a lot more than they bargained for. Watch The Addams Family, rated PG, on Hulu.

2 A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Daniel and Lucy: Cartoons Madness! Celebrate one of the tastiest holidays of the fall with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts crew. When Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, he has to let his friends know that he is going to his grandmothers. So, Snoopy decides to cook his own Thanksgiving meal. Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, rated TV-G, on Apple TV+.

3 The Blind Side Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube A Black teenager overcomes adversity and living on the streets to becoming a professional NFL player with the help from a local family. The Blind Side is all about football, which is one of the most popular fall sports. Be warned, The Blind Side is rated PG-13 due to one scene involving brief violence and drug references, but some parents might love the positive messages of inclusion and benefits of hard work. Rent The Blind Side, rated PG-13, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

4 The Book of Life YouTube Movies Three childhood best friends living in a small, Mexican town have found that their lives have all taken different paths. But one man must face his greatest fears and take on three fantastical worlds to pursue the girl of his dreams, who also happens to be one of his best friends. This stunning animated film is set in the fall and is absolutely breathtaking. Watch The Book of Life, rated PG, on Disney+.

5 Coraline YouTube Movies A young girl discovers an alternate universe in her brand new home. While this universe looks a lot like her own home but better, she discovers that some things aren’t so sweet. This animated, stop motion movie evokes all of those warm and chilling feelings that are exactly like autumn. Rent Coraline, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

6 Coco Pixar/YouTube A young boy, Miguel, dreams of being a musician, in spite of his family’s strict ban on music. But when Miguel finds himself in the land of his ancestors, he meets Héctor, who helps him uncover his family’s secrets. Although the land of the dead is just that, it’s filled with stunning fall imagery that will make you want to carve your nearest pumpkin ASAP. Watch Coco, rated PG, on Disney+.

7 E.T. the Extra Terrestrial Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube When an alien becomes stranded on earth, he is discovered and befriended by a young boy, who takes him into his home and attempts to keep his existence a secret. But when the alien, who they name E.T., becomes sick, the government attempts to intervene. Between the aliens and the setting, this film will evoke those homey fall feelings. Watch E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.

8 Fantastic Mr. Fox Searchlight Pictures/YouTube Get your fall fashion inspiration from the adorable animated film, Fantastic Mr. Fox. This film focuses on Mr. and Mrs. Fox who live at home with their fun son, Ash. But things are disturbed when Mr. Fox reverts back to his old ways when he plans a chicken heist. The movie is worth watching for the fashion inspiration, alone. Watch Fantastic Mr. Fox, rated PG, on Disney+.

9 Fly Away Home DizzyDaft/YouTube When Anna loses her mom in a devastating car accident, she moves to Canada to live with her estranged father, who is a bit of an odd ball. While she struggles to fit in, she finds a new purpose when she adopts an orphaned flock of geese and teaches them how to fly. All the heart warming feels for the cool fall weather. All of them. Watch Fly Away Home, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.

10 Frozen II Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube Journey into the unknown in this Frozen sequel, which puts the main characters in a less frosty environment. When Anna and Elsa have to search for the truth of their past, they journey into fantastical autumn forests beyond Arrendelle. The animation of the fall leaves is stunning, to say the least. Watch Frozen II, rated PG, on Disney+.

11 Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube After an orphan learns that he is a wizard on his 11th birthday, he is transported to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he learns about the past of his deceased parents and discovers all of the power he has inside. This film is worth watching this fall, if only for the stunning scenery, oh my word. Watch Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone, rated PG, on Peacock.

12 Halloweentown YouTube Movies Marnie is an uncool teen with a passion for Halloween. So, when she discovers that her grandmother is a good witch who lives in Halloweentown, she finds that she must use her new found powers to help save her grandmother’s home from destruction. Come on, Halloweentown is the quintessential fall film. Watch Halloweentown, rated TV-PG, on Disney+.

13 Hocus Pocus YouTube Movies You can’t celebrate Halloween without watching Hocus Pocus, the 1993 film about three, undead, sister witches who set out to cast a spell on an unassuming town and reclaim their power. This enchanting film, set during the fall, will definitely put a spell on its viewers, if it hasn’t done that to you already. Watch Hocus Pocus, rated PG, on Disney+.

14 Hotel Transylvania Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube Dracula runs a lavish resort called Hotel Transylvania, where all of the monsters in the world can live it up with their families. But when one visitor crashes the party and falls in love with Dracula’s daughter, chaos ensues. Rent Hotel Transylvania, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.

15 Hubie Halloween Netflix/YouTube When Halloween actually turns spooky in the town of Salem, Massachusetts, it’s up to the good hearted, scaredy cat neighbor, Hubie, to keep the town safe. This Netflix original film starring the very popular Adam Sandler is rated PG-13 due to crude and suggestive content, but it is a modern day fall film that might be more appropriate for the older crowd. Watch Hubie Halloween, rated PG-13, on Netflix.

16 It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown fourthwavefeminism/YouTube While the Peanuts gang preps for a party in their town, Linus awaits a miracle from the Great Pumpkin in the local pumpkin patch. This made-for-TV special is one of those programs that just screams fall and family traditions. Watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, rated TV-G, on Apple TV+.

17 The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh YouTube Movies Explore the hundred acre woods with Winnie the Pooh and his lovable cast of animal friends, who go on so many exciting adventures together. No matter the seasons or the weather, these friends are always there for each other, which will make you feel so warm and cozy. Watch The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, rated TV-Y, on Disney+.

18 Monster House Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube When three local kids set out to expose the terrors of an abandoned neighboring house, no one will believe them. But when Halloween approaches, the trio of friends must find a way to destroy the house and save the trick-or-treaters. Watch Monster House, rated PG, on Netflix.

19 October Sky YouTube Movies A West Virginian coal miner loves his job, and expects his sons to follow in his footsteps and take over. But when one son becomes fascinated with space, he begins building rockets, in the hopes that they will lead him to a better life. While this film is super inspiring making it a great watch for any time of the year, it most importantly takes place in one of the best fall months, October. Watch October Sky, rated PG, on Peacock.

20 ParaNorman Movieclips Trailers/YouTube A young boy, Norman, with the ability to speak to the dead, is the only one who can stop an evil curse put on his hometown. And when zombies rise from their graves, it’s up to Norman to communicate with them and send them away. Watch ParaNorman, rated PG, on Netflix.

21 Pocahontas Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Another film with stunning fall imagery is Pocahontas, the 1995 animated Disney film about a brave young Native American woman who listens to her heart to determine which life path she should follow. Watching this movie will make you want to paint with all of the colors of that new fall wind. Watch Pocahontas, rated G, on Disney+.

22 Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie YouTube Movies Go trick-or-treating in the hundred acre woods with Winnie the Pooh, Roo, and his new friend, Lumpy. But everyone needs to be afraid of the Gobloon, who transforms his victims into a Jaggedy Lantern. Rent Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie, rated G, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

23 Remember the Titans YouTube Movies Celebrate football season with Remember the Titans, the inspiring story about a Black football coach, newly appointed to coach a high school team in their first racially integrated year of playing. Watch Remember the Titans, rated PG, on Disney+.

24 Wolfwalkers Courtesy of Apple TV+ In a time where wolves are seen as evil, a young apprentice and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But when they befriend a free spirited girl, they discover her mystery — she can transform into a wolf at night. The fall color palette in this film is absolutely beautiful. Watch Wolfwalkers, rated PG, on Apple TV+.