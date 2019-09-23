10 One-Pot Fall Recipes That Will Get You In The Autumn Mood

Sure, the cooler breezes, lightweight jackets and an opportunity to break out your favorite boots are all indicators that fall has arrived. But there's just something about the flavors of fall — pumpkin spice, butternut squash, and warm pears and apples — that have a way of setting just the right mood for the season, right? But, of course, busy schedules and tight-on-time meal prep can make it difficult to squeeze in your favorite fall foods. That's why these one-pot fall recipes are basically where it's at when you want to score the best of both worlds.
Whether you are seeking a new spin on old favorites (e.g. pasta, soups, and stews) or you simply need ideas for swapping out your summer staples for ones that will keep you cozy throughout the fall, these recipes are just the inspiration you've been seeking. Just to give you a sneak preview: you'll find beefy stew, hearty banana oatmeal and, duh, pumpkin cookies on this list, and that's seriously just the beginning.
Which basically means it's time to get out your pen and paper because your grocery list is about to multiply in size. Bonus? Your house will smell like all things fall and, really, what can be more delicious than that?