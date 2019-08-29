I love a great scented candle just as much as the next suburban mom trying to keep her house from smelling too much like the sippy cup of spoiled milk lost underneath the couch. Holiday scents are my absolute favorite, and while I typically go for the traditional pumpkin spice or cinnamon varieties during the fall season, the Yankee Candle Halloween Folklore Collection is here to help me branch out from my boring old standbys this Halloween season.

Two new candle fragrances are available this fall season for Halloween lovers like myself to enjoy — Trick or Treat and Haunted Hayride. Both varieties are available in multiple candle sizes, as well as easy melt cups to use in Yankee Candle's warmers, but the medium Perfect Pillar candles feature decorative labels that will add an alluring touch to your spooky Halloween home decor.

Giving new life to the saying "Trick or treat, smell my feet," you can now decorate your home with one of Yankee Candle's Halloween Folklore Collection candles aptly called Trick or Treat. The scent of this candle features traditional fall fragrance notes like caramel, pumpkin, and cinnamon, all of which combine with other food-forward scents like vanilla, clove, nutmeg, orange, and ginger to give the candle a sugary sweet scent.

To balance out the sweetness and remind you of the way a crisp, cool Halloween night of trick-or-treating outside in your childhood neighborhood might smell, the candle scent also includes touches of pine needle and fir balsam. The orange and black happy jack-o-lantern label on the Trick or Treat candle is the perfect addition to any home with kid-friendly Halloween decor.

Taking a hayride during the fall is a charming way to celebrate the season, but a haunted hayride does not sound like something for the faint of heart. If you feel a little too afraid of the things that go bump in the night to take an actual haunted hayride, lighting up a candle in the Yankee Candle Haunted Hayride scent might be a good first baby step for you.

The woodsy scents of fir needles, blue spruce, and rich cypress combine with the rich aroma of charcoal accord, black pepper, patchouli, and black musk, as well as warming vanilla, orange zest, and nutmeg to create a warm and sultry smell that is sure to stimulate your spooky side. If your home already abounds with skeletons and vampire decor, you can further ornament your creepy crib with the Haunted Hayride's black pillar candle embellished with purple ghosts.

While you're stocking up on the perfect Halloween scents to make your home as petrifying (or pumpkin-y) as possible, be sure to check out the rest of Yankee Candle's Halloween collection, including Halloween-themed accessories like tea light candle holders or wax melt warmers. From jack-o-lanterns to spiderwebs, you're sure to find a candle accessory ideal for keeping your wicked scents contained and your Halloween decor on point.

Both Haunted Hayride and Trick or Treat candles of the Yankee Candle Halloween Folklore collection are available in Yankee Candle stores, as well as online. Currently, the Trick or Treat Medium Pillar Candles are marked as "low stock" on the Yankee Candle website, so you might want to make a move to order these ghoulish goods ASAP before it's too late.