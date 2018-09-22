When you ask a group of people what their favorite season is, I'd bet at least half will say fall. Maybe it's because of the weather or the start of the holidays, but I think it's because autumn has something something for everyone. Sports lovers rejoice in the return of football; kids party down for Halloween; and the basic among us (myself included) celebrate the season of leggings and pumpkin spice lattes. Because of all the fun, things like cooking and cleaning can fall to the wayside, which is why it's great there are so many fall slow cooker recipes to make cooking as low-maintenance as possible for you this season.

Sometimes it's hard to remember people managed without this ingenious gadget for generations because they're such a staple of busy families today. Granted, the plot twist on This Is Us might have made a few people boycotting slow-cookers for a little while, but even Jack's death couldn't stop people from appreciating just how useful it is to be able to prep a meal in advance. There plethora of delicious and easy recipes you can make with Crock-Pots makes it hard to find a family who doesn't have one.

So what better time than fall to put your slow-cooker to good use? Check out the 23 Crock-Pot recipes below, and enjoy all autumn has to offer this year without wasting time in the kitchen.

1 Game Day Crock-Pot Queso Good Life Eats One of the joys of fall is impromptu Game Day parties, at which snack food is a requirement. Katie's Game Day Crock-Pot Queso Con Carne from Good Life Eats makes feeding the sports fans in your life easy, both because it feeds 20 and only takes 30 minutes to make from start to finish. The dish is packed with meat, veggies, and chips, giving you all you need to keep your guests full in one recipe.

2 Easier Healthy Crock-Pot Butter Chicken Half Baked Harvest I know I tend to order takeout fairly often when I get busy in the fall, but this Butter Chicken recipe might make me change my ways. Half Baked Harvest turns this traditional Indian dish into an easy, peasy slow cooker recipe that's actually healthier than typical butter chicken recipes. Only requiring 10 minutes of prep, this meal is a dream for busy weekdays.

3 No Fuss Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup My Poppet Living What food has been comforting the sick for generations? What delicious noodle and vegetable combination can ease your troubles with just a whiff of it's hearty scent? What concoction made Campbell's famous? Chicken noodle soup is the obvious answer here, and I love this No Fuss recipe from My Poppet Living as an easy dinner for the brisk days of fall. All it takes is 10 minutes of prep in the morning, and you'll come home to a dinner that will leave you feeling full and warm.

4 The Best Crock-Pot Beef Stew Family Fresh Meals If you haven't caught on to my fall-requires-comfort-food theme yet, this Beef Stew recipe from Corey at Family Fresh Meals should get us on the same page. The beef, vegetables, and Worcestershire sauce combine for a one-stop meal packed with flavor that your whole family will love. Plus, you can cook it on low for 10 hours or on high for six to seven, so you can adjust the timing to best fit your day.

5 Slow-Cooker Chili Gimme Some Oven Chili is a great week night option for your family for fall, especially when finding an entree and side dishes that will get the kiddos all their nutrients seems daunting. This Slow-Cooker Chili from Gimme Some Oven has it all, and you can let it cook while the kids are at school. Have fun fantasizing about this deliciousness all day.

6 Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili Gimme Some Oven I liked Gimme Some Oven's first chili recipe so much that I thought I'd include this variation for vegetarian families, too. The Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili has all the deliciousness of chili sans meat, and cooking it in the slow-cooker makes it easy to serve for your family on a weeknight.

7 Crock-Pot Beer Braised Chicken Half Baked Harvest Fall is the season of pumpkin flavored everything, so this Beer Braised Chicken dish that uses pumpkin beer couldn't be more perfect for a fall dinner. Courtesy of Half Baked Harvest, the recipe only takes five minutes to prep, so you can toss the ingredients into the Crock-Pot on your way out of the door in the morning. Honestly, it's easier to make than stopping for a pumpkin spice latte.

8 Crock-Pot Pork Posole Stew Recipe Foodie Crush There isn't much better than knowing your meal will be ready with no effort aside from throwing the ingredients into a Crock-Pot, which is why this Crock-Pot Pork Posole Stew recipe will elate you. Via Foodie Crush, the Crock-Pot takes care of everything for this meal, including cooking the Boston Butt the recipe requires. It serves 10-12, so make it for a crowd or if you want to eat leftovers throughout the week.

9 Pumpkin Pie Steel Cut Oats Food Doodles Because Crock-Pots are designed to cook over an extended period of time, they're great for breakfast recipes; you prepare your breakfast before you go to bed, and you wake up to a delicious meal that you didn't have to get up at the crack of dawn to make. This Pumpkin Pie Steel Cut Oats recipe, courtesy of Food Doodles, is a great slow-cooker breakfast to try for fall. Try serving it with honey or maple syrup to make it extra delicious.

10 Crock-Pot Baked Potatoes Well Plated A baked potato bar creates a fun and easy weeknight meal, and baking the potatoes in a Crock-Pot makes it even simpler. Courtesy of Well Plated, these Crock-Pot Baked Potatoes are as easy as wrapping the potatoes in foil and placing them in the crock pot. Pick whatever fixings your family will like for the toppings bar, and voila! Dinner is served.

11 Butternut Squash Soup Gimme Some Oven Pumpkins definitely get the most harvest attention in the fall, but butternut squash is another delicious gourd you can experiment with for fall. This Butternut Squash Soup from Gimme Some Oven brings in the flavors of fall using squash, apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and it only takes 50 minutes to make from start to finish. Plus, it's naturally vegan and gluten-free, so anyone can enjoy it this season.

12 Slow-Cooker Lasagna Natasha's Kitchen Lasagna warms you from the inside out on chilly fall nights, and it's easier than ever to make thanks to this Slow-Cooker Lasagna recipe from Natasha's Kitchen. The Crock-Pot cooks the layers over time so the center won't be raw, and Natasha's trick of adding the top layer of cheese after the lasagna has cooked for almost four hours will make the cheese perfectly gooey. 10/10 would recommend.

13 Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Sliders Meatloaf and Melodrama Sometimes a sandwich is the best thing to eat on a busy night, especially when there are kids in the house. These Crock-Pot Enchilada Sliders offer a tasty substitute for an average sandwich night, all with only 5 minutes of prep time for you. The recipe, from Meatloaf and Melodrama, serves 10, so you'll probably have enough leftovers to make sandwiches for lunch the next day. #winning

14 Crock-Pot Mexican Stuffed Bell Peppers No. 2 Pencil If you're getting tired of stews and soups, these Mexican Stuffed Bell Peppers from No. 2 Pencil are a fun twist on all-in-one meals you can make in your Crock-Pot. All of the ingredients cook inside the bell peppers, so you just have to stuff the peppers and place them in the slow-cooker. When they're done, you'll have a full meal in an edible container. Yum!

15 Crock-Pot Garlic Rosemary Pork Roast Meatloaf and Melodrama Nothing smells more like fall than rosemary, so you'll definitely be feeling the autumn spirit once the aroma of this Garlic Rosemary Pork Roast fills your house. Courtesy of Meatloaf and Melodrama, this recipe only requires seven ingredients and 10 minutes of prep, and you cook it in three or six hours depending on what's best for your schedule.

16 Crock Pot Low Carb Bacon Broccoli Chicken Once A Month Meals Sometimes the best way to get a picky eater to eat the green stuff is to hide the health behind something yummy, like, say, bacon. Once A Month Meal's recipe for Low Carb Bacon Broccoli Chicken does just that, combining chicken, broccoli, and bacon for an easy Crock-Pot meal that's surprisingly healthy. The recipe was created with meal-preppers in mind, so it's super easy to freeze for later as well.

17 Crock-Pot Baked Apples Princess Pinky Girl Apple pie and fall were made for each other, but even the greatest love stories need updating sometimes. Courtesy of Princess Pinky Girl, these Crock-Pot Baked Apples have the mouthwatering cinnamon and brown sugar flavors of apple pie without the fuss of baking a pie crust. You can leave them to cook while you enjoy dinner, and bring them out when they're warm to make your kids' day.

18 Sweet Potato Barley Stew Naturally Ella Sweet potato casserole is one of my favorite Thanksgiving dishes, but this Slow-Cooker Barley Stew has me realizing I don't have to wait until November to enjoy sweet potatoes. Created by Erin Anderson at Naturally Ella, this stew is flavorful without being too heavy, so it's perfect for a light Sunday dinner.

19 Slow-Cooker, Dairy Free, Gluten Free Honey Bourbon Chicken Once A Month Meals Savory and sweet hits the spot more often than not, but there's something extra tasty about the combination in the fall, which is why I love the surprising mix of ingredients in this Honey Bourbon Chicken recipe from Once A Month Meals for fall. The flavors come together for chicken that will melt in your mouth and have everyone asking for seconds. It cooks for six to eight hours, so you can go about your day knowing your family will be well-fed that night. Plus, it's dairy and gluten free.

20 Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup Gimme Some Oven Although this Chicken Tortilla Soup has a ton of ingredients, it only takes 10 minutes of prep to make thanks to the Crock-Pot, so it's perfect for busy autumn evenings. The recipe from Gimme Some Oven is naturally gluten free, and you can spice it up with optional toppings after it's cooked to personalize it for your family. Bonus: it refrigerates and freezes well, so a big batch will keep you fed for days to come.

21 Creamy Crock-Pot Macaroni and Cheese No. 2 Pencil The only thing that could make Mac n Cheese more comforting is the knowledge that you can make it with as little effort as possible thanks to your Crock-Pot. In this recipe courtesy of No. 2 Pencil, you toss in the ingredients, then let the cheese and carbs melt together for a delicious meal everyone will love.

22 Easy, Cheesy Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Mom On Timeout Chicken Parm is one of my all time favorite comfort foods, but we didn't have it very often growing up because it's traditionally pretty complicated to make. But thanks to this Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan recipe from Mom On Timeout, now it's easy to make this traditional Italian meal even when you're busy.