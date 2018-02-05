Any This Is Us fan worth their salt knew that the reveal of Jack Pearson's death was inevitable. But that didn't make viewers any less devastated when the tragedy was shown firsthand during Sunday night's special Super Bowl episode. How Jack died was revealed on This Is Us and — much like myself — the collective internet (namely twitter) couldn't deal with the devastating loss.

Throughout the past two seasons, the writers have provided hints about how Jack died. Some were subtle — like the faulty washing machine and suspiciously busted fuse. Others were not so subtle — such as the scene of the Pearson family home burnt to a crisp. Then it was revealed that a faulty, old slow-cooker was the thing responsible for setting the house ablaze. But that still left a few factors up in the air. Was it really the house fire that took Jack's life? Did he go back into the fire in order to save someone? Was it Kate's dog and that's why dogs are a sensitive subject for her? Did Jack go back in thinking Kevin came home when actually he was staying the night at Sophie's? That would be a very Jack thing to do. Or was it none of the above and the whole fire plot was simply a catalyst of the real cause of his demise?

These were all things that viewers were desperate to know, though now that it's happened, I'm having serious curiosity regrets, and I'm not the only one.

More to come...