The countdown to Christmas has officially begun and if watching Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town is a part of your family's holiday traditions, thankfully you can catch it multiple times on TV throughout December.

The 1970 iconic stop motion film has been entertaining families for 50 years now, telling the story of how Kris Kringle came to be Santa Claus. The movie's runtime of less than an hour, includes plenty of kid-friendly messages, and features several catchy songs, making it the timeless classic we've all come to know and love over the years.

This year, here's how you can watch Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town and properly get into the holiday spirit.

Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town Will Air On TV

If you missed the broadcast on ABC in late November, Freeform is airing Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6:35 p.m. as part of its 25 Days of Christmas movie schedule. All you will need is a cable subscription to watch this movie, along with countless others that are just as fun and festive.

After Dec. 5, Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town will air on Freeform multiple times throughout the month of December at different times. After the Dec. 5 broadcast, you can watch it again on Sunday, Dec. 6. But then you will have to wait a bit because Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town won't air again until Sunday, Dec. 20. If you want to watch the film before Christmas, it will air on Freeform on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 24, also known as Christmas Eve.

You Can Also Watch It Online

If you don't have a cable subscription, you can watch Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town on ABC's website right now. You might also possibly be able to find the movie on YouTube, but you should be warned that the quality might not be as good as the TV broadcast.

Or You Can Purchase A Digital Copy

If coordinating your schedule to watch something on TV seems impossible these days, you're not alone. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town is available to purchase online, so you can watch it whenever you please. You can buy a copy on Vudu for $9.99, or buy it from the iTunes store, where it will automatically download to all of your Apple devices. If you would rather have a DVD of the film, you can purchase a copy from Amazon for around $10.

Now go forth, and watch!