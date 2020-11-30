There is something about that mean, grumpy Grinch who hates Christmas that puts everyone in the holiday spirit. And if you were looking to get your Grinch fix this holiday season, you will be delighted to know that watching The Grinch Musical!, a new special, can be included in your Christmas lineup this year as well.

Glee alum Matthew Morrison will put on green makeup and the iconic Santa suit to play the titular role of the Grinch in Dr. Suess' The Grinch Musical!. The musical, narrated by the Grinch's dog, Max, tells the story of the Grinch — surprise, surprise — decides to steal Christmas from the holiday loving Whos living in Whoville. Not only does the Broadway musical include the iconic song, "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" but will also introduce families to a bunch of brand new songs. So here's everything you need to know to catch the special later this month.

It Airs On NBC On Wednesday, Dec. 9

Those with a cable subscription can watch Dr. Suess' The Grinch Musical! when it airs on NBC on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST. The broadcast will run for two hours long, according to TODAY, with the cast performing it all the way from the Troubador Theatre in London. Unlike previous NBC musicals, this one won't be live, according to The Wrap, and will be filmed at some point before the airdate.

You Can Stream It Online

No cable, no problem. You can also stream it live on NBC's website or on the NBC app when it airs. Those with a Hulu Live TV subscription will also be able to watch the musical as it is airing.

Once the broadcast is over, it's possible that you will be able to rewatch it (or portions of it) on NBC's website or on Hulu, but the network has not confirmed that. Like with most TV specials, you will likely be able to find clips of it on Twitter after it airs.

People Have Already Have Thoughts About Matthew Morrison As The Grinch

In fact, even before the special aired, a preview of the musical that aired on Thanksgiving during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade caused a bit of commotion on Twitter. Like one person who tweeted, "Matthew Morrison Grinch is so scary," while another quipped, "Why does this feel like a Saturday Night Live skit?"

While folks aren't entirely sure what to expect, Morrison said during a November appearance on TODAY that he is looking forward to spreading the holiday cheer to everyone at home, especially this year. "While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on," he told the outlet.

In the meantime, you can catch the 2000's classic Dr. Suess' How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey and the 2018 animated take on the film throughout December on Freeform.