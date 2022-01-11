Pixar’s New Movie Turning Red Is Heading Straight To Disney+

Pixar’s new animated feature length film Turning Red looks colorful and fun and hilarious. The movie tells the story of Mei Lee, a Chinese-Canadian teen struggling to break free from her overprotective mom and dealing with those adolescent hormones that really change her. I mean, really change her. Into the cutest red panda you ever did see. Sounds like a hit, right? Fortunately, you’ll be able to watch Turning Red from the comfort of your sofa very soon.

How To Watch & Where To Stream Turning Red

Turning Red is heading straight to Disney+ and will premiere on March 11. While the original plan was for Turning Red to premiere in movie theaters, Disney announced on Jan. 7 that the movie would instead launch on its streaming service Disney+. “Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution said in a statement to media.

Turning Red Features An All-Star Cast

“Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly ‘poofs’ into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS),” the official synopsis of the movie reads. “Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager.”

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who starred in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever, will voice Priya.

Watch ‘Turning Red’ on Disney+.

Turning Red Takes Place In Canada

Here’s your chance to get a glimpse at Canada without all of those pesky flights and border crossings. Turning Red is set in Toronto, and the movie features amazing little Easter eggs to give viewers a sense of what the city looks like. Chinese-Canadian director Domee Shi, who also directed the Disney+ short Bao, told Yahoo! in 2019, “I don’t see Toronto really depicted a lot in movies and if I do, it’s always disguised as another city, and I just wanted to pay homage to my hometown.” As red panda-Mei jumps from rooftop to rooftop, so too can your family get a birds-eye view of Toronto.

March 11 isn’t too far away, so hang tight and get ready to fall in love with Mei Lee and Ming soon!