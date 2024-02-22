Wendy Williams Shares She’s Been Diagnosed With Dementia & Aphasia Ahead Of New Doc

Wendy Williams was a daily fixture on millions of television screens for 12 years as host of The Wendy Williams Show. And then suddenly in June 2022, her show stopped and the star herself seemed to disappear. A woman who seemed to be everywhere was suddenly nowhere to be seen without any real explanation. Now, almost two years later, a new documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, is delving into what happened to the talk show host. Here’s everything you need to know.

Wendy Williams served as an executive producer on the documentary.

After Williams disappeared from her show in early 2022, a string of guest hosts took over like Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, and Sherri Shepard before the series was eventually replaced that June. At the time, there were reports that Williams was struggling with health issues that ultimately led to the show’s ending, which came five years after she fainted on air during a live taping in 2017. Williams was always a hit with her fans for her willingness to be open and honest about her life, often discussing her struggles with substance abuse and even opening up in 2019 about staying in a sober living facility. So it was something of a mystery when she completely disappeared in 2022. A mystery her documentary aims to solve.

How to watch Where Is Wendy Williams?

Where Is Wendy Williams? will air on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 on the Lifetime channel, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on both nights. Cable subscribers can also watch it online at MyLifetime.com.

In a trailer for the upcoming doc, the talk show host is followed by cameras after her show’s cancellation as she tries to navigate a “career comeback” and confronts serious health and personal issues. Her family and friends all take part in the documentary, expressing concern over her behavior and her safety. In fact, Williams has been living under a financial guardianship since 2022, something her family has been working to free her from even as the star claims in the documentary that she has “no money” at this point in her life.

How to stream Where Is Wendy Williams?

For those without cable, you can stream Where Is Wendy Williams? the day after it airs on TV on any service that carries Lifetime, including DirecTV Stream, Frndly, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, or Sling. You can also watch Where Is Wendy Williams? on the Lifetime app until Match 5, and no cable subscription will be required to stream.

Wendy Williams with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. Courtesy of the Finnie/Hunter Family

Wendy Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia ahead of the doc’s release.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Williams’ reps shared that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. In a statement shared with the media, it was noted that the 59-year-old star had “begun to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),” the statement said. “Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.” The statement added that “receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the statement continued. “There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need. Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”