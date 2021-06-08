Nine years later and we’re back with Carly! Nickelodeon’s iCarly is the latest nostalgic series to get a reboot. The show, which first debuted in 2007 and ended in 2012, followed a 15-year-old teenage girl juggling with the overnight, viral success of her internet show. And, now, most of the gang is returning as grown-ups.

The iCarly Reboot Premieres On June 15

Ahead of its premiere on Paramount+ on June 15, the officer trailer for the iCarly reboot dropped on June 3, showing a grown-up cast who look to be up to the same shenanigans. “This is still iCarly, but it's all grown-up now,” Miranda Cosgrove says in a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer, which featured flashback clips from the show in 2012. The trailer then fast forwards to a more mature, Cosgrove announcing, “Welcome to the new iCarly.”

It’ll navigate through the lives of Carly and her friends as they go through work, love, and family in their ‘20s. All 13 episodes of the series will air on Paramount+. Subscriptions for Paramount+ start at $4.99 a month.

Who’s Coming Back?

Cosgrove will be reprising her role as Carly Shay. And Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor will return as Carly’s friends, Freddie and Spencer Shay, respectively.

The cast has said that coming back to the show felt natural and was fun. “Being together on set with the cast again, playing our parts again — it all felt extremely natural, and I know the viewers are in for a treat when the show premieres,” iCarly star Reed Alexander, who plays Nevel Papperman, told CNN.

One Main Character Is Not

One original character who will not be part of the reboot is Jennette McCurdy, who quit the show a few years back. McCurdy played Carly’s friend Sam Puckett on the show, but later she said she “embarrassed” and “unfulfilled” by her role on the show, as Variety reported.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it,” McCurdy said on a Feb. 24 episode of her Empty Inside podcast. “My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family.”

Nonetheless, Cosgrove told Entertainment Tonight that they wanted McCurdy to be part of the reboot. “But she’s just doing other things right now and we’re really happy for her,” she told the outlet. “The character Carly, very much still loves Sam and always will,” Cosgrove told Entertainment Tonight.

The Reboot Will Introduce A Few New Characters

Paramount+'s Twitter account announced two new characters who will be joining. Harper, played by Laci Mosley, will be "Carly’s roommate and best friend." A Kid from Southside’s Jaidyn Triplett will play, Millicent, “Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.” Yes! Freddy is a whole father!

Is It Appropriate For Little Kids?

The original show was a green light for kids — Common Sense Media recommended it for kids 8 and up — but times have changed. Like the fans, the cast has grown up as well, which means iCarly is pretty much adulting in this reboot.

“When I started the first show, I was 13 years old, and most of the experiences and things my character was going through on the show, was things I was going through in real life. And now I just turned 28 and my character is going through all the things you go through in your late 20s,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s just really fun to play the character again and see where her life has taken her.”

While the trailer looks pretty kid-friendly, parents might want to watch an episode or two first before showing it to their kids. Mark your calendars for June 15!