Kids Are Obsessed With “I’m Just Ken” From Barbie & The Academy Noticed

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, and the massive summer blockbuster Barbie was nominated for eight awards. Sure, the director and co-writer of the movie Greta Gerwig was not nominated, nor was Margot Robbie, the literal actor who played Barbie. But the music from Barbie certainly cleaned up, and this will come as no surprise to parents who have been listening to Ryan Gosling sing “I’m Just Ken” on repeat for the past several months. It’s almost like kids were the judges behind the Oscar nominations or something.

Mark Ronson’s “I’m Just Ken” was nominated alongside Billie Eillish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, both of which have become big hits on their own. Especially with kids. Even Gosling’s two daughters, 9-year-old Esmerelda and 7-year-old Amada, who he shares with Eva Mendes, are apparently big fans of the song. Gosling admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that “I’m Just Ken” is still “stuck in my head, my kids still sing it,” even though they haven’t seen the movie yet because. “I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that,” he joked. “It gets pretty crazy.”

They can still enjoy the song, however, and sing it on repeat like every other kid out there.

Editors at Romper have certainly been listening to “I’m Just Ken” on repeat at their kids’ request, with one mom noting that her sons made her play it three times before leaving for school in the morning. Everyone needs a pump up song, after all. And “I’m Just Ken” appears to be hitting the sweet spot for a lot of kids out there.

Gosling, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in his role as Ken, has seemed pretty surprised by the strong reaction to “I’m Just Ken.” Especially when it took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Original Song. He looked confused and shocked, it was a very Ken reaction for him to have.

Realistically, though, the song has become so well known that kids everywhere are singing it, so it makes sense that it would be nominated for some big awards. Just ask every parent who knows the song by heart at this point.

Beyond the catchy tune of “I’m Just Ken,” it’s possible kids are connecting with the message. That it’s okay to “just” be exactly who you are. Even if you are just Ken.