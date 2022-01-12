Ina Garten Gave Us Her Blessing To "Drink More Large Cosmos" & "Stay In Bed" In 2022

January is traditionally the month when humans the world over decide this is the year when they will make healthier choices. Drink that water, clean that closet, take up meditation, whatever the case may be. Every year people set goals and every year many of them end up feeling rotten about themselves when they don’t meet those goals. The Barefoot Contessa is ready to take a stand against this cycle. When her friend Reese Witherspoon shared some tips for a healthy 2022, Ina Garten responded with her own guidance. And it was incredibly refreshing because it’s advice we can all get behind.

On Tuesday, Witherspoon shared a video on Instagram to talk about habits after reading Atomic Habits by James Clear. The concept behind the book is that making small changes to your daily habits can have big results, and with that in mind the Sweet Home Alabama star shared her own list of healthy habits she would like to implement. “Let’s talk about habits!” the mom of three began. “Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I’m working towards: 1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30 - 60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”

Reese Witherspoon’s list of healthy habits got a hilarious response from Ina Garten.

That’s all well and good, except the Barefoot Contessa herself has some different ideas about how to protect your own mental health and be happy.

“To quote @reesewitherspoon- that sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!! My formula is easier to follow: 1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can!”

Offering people the chance to step off that whole “New Year, New You” train and embrace their life really hit home for so many people, who responded to Garten’s post with messages like, “you had me at drink more large cosmos” and “I’m on Team Ina!”

The pressure to live an aspirational life can be exhausting, for women in particular. Reese Witherspoon’s advice was not too much to ask, of course. Drink water, get some sunshine, go to bed early. But Ina’s response was a much-needed reminder that it’s actually OK to give yourself a break. Enjoy a large cosmo, stay in bed, spend time with the people you love. Be easy on yourself.