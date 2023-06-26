What Parents Need To Know Before Seeing The New Indiana Jones Movie With Your Kids

Indiana Jones is coming back for a fifth, and final time. Just watching the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is enough to get those of us who grew up watching Indy on the big screen excited, especially once that iconic theme song starts up. After the critically panned fourth installment Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull failed to impress, this new adventure looks like it’s really getting back to the roots of what made the franchise great. Including some gritty action sequences, of course, that could prove a bit too much for younger kids. Here’s what else parents need to know.

Indy gets pulled out of retirement to stop the Nazis yet again in the fifth movie.

“Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him,” the official synopsis of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny reads. “But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn't fall into the wrong hands.”

Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones, of course, while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays his new sidekick/goddaughter and Mads Mikkelson plays bad guy Jürgen Voller as only he can. Longtime fans of the franchise will be happy to see Jonathan Rhys-Davies reprise his role as Indy’s friend Soller, while Karen Allen comes back as the archaeologist’s first love Marion Ravenwood.

Indiana Jones gets older (and younger).

The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees the archaeologist looking hilariously uncomfortable trying to make his way as a teacher in the late ‘60s where he feels irrelavent. He is comforted by his goddaughter who has an ulterior motive for bring Jones out of his retirement; she wants him to help her find the Dial of Destiny which could “change the course of history.” Unfortunately Nazi Voller is also hoping to get his hands on it to go back and correct Hitler’s “mistakes.” Through flashbacks to his time as a daredevil archaeologist in the ‘40s, we get to see a de-aged Ford as well as an older Indy. It’s quite something.

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny rated?

Much like earlier movies in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is rated PG-13 for scenes of violence and action, language and smoking. Common Sense Media recommended Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark for kids over the age of 11 years old due to its high body count and genuinely frightening scenes. The same held true for the following three movies, and will most likely hold true for this one. Kids over the age of 11 will get a kick out of it, but it’s probably not great for younger kids.

When can you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30. This will be the last one, so grab your older kids and get ready to go on one final adventure with Indy.