To help ensure all children, teens, and young adults have a happy holiday in 2020, Pose actress Indya Moore launched an initiative called "TranSanta." The social media campaign, which the FX series star created with a friend, aims to connect volunteers with transgender youth under the age of 24 who are homeless, in foster care, or don't have the means to get to their loved ones, and receive Christmas gifts this year.

"For the holidays, we want to show trans young people that they are loved, supported, and have a family around the country and world of people who will care for them,” 25-year-old Moore said in a statement to People. “We are transing Santa — join us! Transness is so beautiful and we are celebrating our magic.”

Through "TransSanta," people can help fulfill Christmas wishlists or purchase items from pre-made Target registries. The gifts will then be delivered anonymously. The campaign's Instagram page is full of letters from transgender youth who've shared their letters to Santa or wishlists for the holidays. Like 5-year-old Wallee who is "looking forward to some Dr. Seuss books" or 17-year-old Gabe who would love a pair of "boba earrings" or a "cheese board."

Many letters simply asked for encouragement and support. As a survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality has shown, 78% of transgender people said they've experienced harassment in their youth, specifically in grade K through 12. "It's been a hard time this year due to transphobia and not having a support system around me," one letter read. "I'd love to get some love this holiday season and enjoy myself while I'm at it."

"Your gift is a token of support and love and affirmation for our futures," Moore said in a video on Instagram, encouraging viewers to be a Santa to trans youth in need.

Those who would like be included in the campaign can email their name, age, their Target gift registry, and a picture of their hand-written letter to TranSanta to tranSanta2020@gmail.com. From there, the letter will be featured on the Instagram page.

Moore has been advocating for transgender rights for years, specifically the rights of Black and brown transgender youth and women, who are disproportionately victims of violence. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 41 transgender people have been fatally shot or killed in 2020, and the majority of these crimes have been against young Black and brown transgender people.

"Black trans are impacted most heavily by anything affecting everyone as a whole,” Moore told NBC News back in June as she was helping raise money for those in the LGBTQ+ community who are most in need amid the pandemic. “Black trans women would be impacted more because they are very vulnerable. Black trans folk don’t have access to community, they don't have family or other folks to rely on, and a lot of Black trans folks often depend on sex work to survive.”

Support is crucial, whether it's through a donation to a reputable organization or fulfilling someone's Christmas wishlist.

"This year has been so stressful and especially for trans folks. Trans issues don't receive much visibility or attention unfortunately, but this year has been the most violent and deadly for my community. It has been very upsetting," Moore wrote on Instagram. "Please consider visiting the page and reading the heartwarming lists some youth have left, if you are interested in supporting please consider becoming a Santa and filling wish lists for young trans youth in need, point trans youth to this ig, and/or ask your friends and family to get some gifts for the kids!"