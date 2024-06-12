The release of a new Pixar movie is always a special day. But when you’re talking about Inside Out, it’s extra special because, come on! Inside Out! So we really can’t wait from the June 14 premiere of Inside Out 2, which continues the story of Riley and all the emotions living in her head. But before you run to theater and drop $27 on a medium popcorn, it’s important to know what age Inside Out 2 is appropriate for, so here’s what we know so far.

Inside Out 2 picks up a year after the first movie.

Specifically, a year after the end of the first movie and two years from when Riley and her family move to San Francisco from Minnesota. Riley is now 13 — officially a teen — and she is fully embodying all the emotions that go with that. And who can blame her? High school is looming and hormones are raging.

In addition to all the emotions we know and love — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust — a new crop of feelings make their appearance in this highly anticipated sequel. Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy, are new on the scene, and it isn’t long before they decide they’re exactly who should be guiding Riley through this new stage of life. Riley, they say, has outgrown the more simple emotions who have been with her since childhood. Now Joy and her friends must reassert themselves before Anxiety takes over for good.

Inside Out 2 is rated PG for “thematic elements.”

We don’t know exactly what this means, but we can probably gather clues from other Pixar films with PG ratings (which is most of them since The Incredibles). In fact, the last Inside Out film was also rated PG, so we can probably expect more of the same, maybe with a dash of the thematic content we saw in Turning Red, which is also a Pixar film that touches on themes of puberty and emotional repression.

So, basically, probably nothing inappropriate but there will probably be some references to female puberty. Common Sense Media suggests that Inside Out is appropriate for viewers 6 and up and Turning Red is appropriate for 10 and up. So it’s safe to say Inside Out 2 will be in that range as well. Keep watching this space for more information as it becomes available!

Inside Out 2 features an all-star cast.

New and returning celebs are on board to bring this story to life and we’re pretty excited. Returning cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Louis Black as Anger, and Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley’s parents. Some characters will be familiar but voiced by different actors. Fear, Disgust, and Riley herself will now be played by Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, and Kensington Tallman, respectively.

But there’s plenty of new characters to meet as well, and they, too, are being voiced by celebs. Maya Hawke comes on board as Anxiety, flanked by Adèle Exarchopoulos, Ayo Edebiri, Paul Walter as Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment. June Squibb will voice Nostalgia.

No word on Bing Bong yet...

Honestly, you were probably thinking it. We know we were. It’s been nine years and we’re still always thinking about that poor elephant/raccoon/cotton candy creature.

We promise: we’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything... just as soon as we stop crying.

TL;DR, Inside Out 2 is going to be appropriate for most audiences.

We don’t have all the details yet, but everything we know so far points to a family-friendly movie for all, and we can’t wait.