Inside Out 2 Just Revealed Anxiety As A New Emotion & She Comes With A Lot Of Baggage

Riley Anderson is becoming a teenager in the sequel to Pixar’s Inside Out. The little girl we first met as she moved from Minnesota to California in the beloved 2015 animated film is now dealing with totally new territory — becoming a 13-year-old girl. And with that new territory comes a very familiar new emotion. In the new Inside Out 2 trailer, we meet Riley’s new emotion Anxiety and everything about Anxiety is so spot-on.

In the first trailer for Inside Out 2, we see Riley celebrating her 13th birthday with her parents at her side. All of the emotions we remember from the first movie, Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black), as well as Fear (Tony Hale, taking over from Bill Hader in the first movie) and Disgust (Liza Lapira taking over from Mindy Kaling) are back. Things seem fine until a construction crew comes in and demos the control center, taking a buzzsaw to things and upending Riley’s emotions, who are all confused when the console, where they monitor Riley’s emotions, turns orange. The color of a jittery new emotion who shows up out of nowhere. Anxiety, voiced by Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke.

Anxiety comes with a lot of baggage. We presume literally and figuratively. She has a huge, vaguely desperate-looking smile, nervous eyes, and just seems pretty jittery in general. Ans so many fans are feeling deeply seen by this new emotion.

Some fans are excited to see a new emotion on-screen who will be out there representing not just them, but how their kids might feel too.

Still other fans are excited to see two emotions like fear and anxiety differentiated on-screen, particularly since the two emotions can often be confused as the same thing.

Anyone who has experienced anxiety, which is probably pretty much everyone, knows what a singular emotion it is to deal with. And in Inside Out 2, it’s represented as exactly that, it’s own thing.

The trailer for Inside Out 2 has broken records as Disney’s most viewed trailer since Frozen 2 in 2019, to give you some idea of just how relatable an emotion Anxiety is turning out to be.

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on June 14, 2024. And we’re all anxious to go see it.