13 Going on 30 Is Just As Sweet & Funny As You Remember — And Kids Will Love It Too

Do you remember being 13? Hanging out at shopping malls and experimenting with makeup and fighting over boy bands and staying up late texting on flip phones. When 13 Going on 30 came out in 2004, turning 30 seemed so far away — and now our kids are closer to 13 than we are. Sure, Gen Z may have better beauty skills and newer phones, but the early teenage years are a universal experience. If you loved this iconic Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo romantic comedy when you were younger, then you may be wondering if it’s appropriate to watch it with your kids now.

Everything you need to know before streaming 13 Going on 30 for family movie night can be found here (Note: Mild spoilers are ahead).

13 Going on 30 is a coming-of-age, time-traveling, rom-com.

It’s 1987 and Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) just turned 13 — but she’s ready to grow up like the women in her favorite magazines. After the popular girls in the Six Chicks pulled an awful prank on her at her birthday party, Jenna’s wish is granted. She wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old (played by Garner) with everything she ever wanted: a hot boyfriend, a cool best friend, and a job as editor of Poise magazine. So why is adult her no longer best friends with Matty (Ruffalo)? Her new reality may not be as amazing as she first thought.

The movie has some mild sexual innuendo/language.

Teenagers think about sex (for that matter, so do 30-year-olds), so naturally, this movie has some sexual innuendo. A 13-year-old Jenna stuffs her bra with tissues to make her breasts look bigger, then removes it when she goes in the closet for 7 Minutes in Heaven in the off chance a boy will try to grab them. When she becomes 30, she loves her boobs, famously grabbing them to admire in the elevator. (To be fair, her dress does make them look amazing!) The movie has a scene with a naked man, who drops his towel at the same time Jenna opens an umbrella, so there’s no actual nudity. Another man offers to do a strip-tease, which she declines. There is also some mild language, such as “b-tch,” and “hell.”

Positivity abounds, with a message of friendship and being true to yourself.

Jenna’s grown-up life seems glamorous at first, but she quickly realizes that she had to compromise her values, relationships, and self to get there — and the end result isn’t that great either. Nothing is worth lying, cheating, and hurting your friends to get. This movie has a youthful innocence and a positive spirit, with themes on being true to yourself, defending your friends, and following your heart.

13 Going on 30 is rated PG-13.

Some sexual content and brief drug references give this movie a PG-13 rating. However, this feel-good movie would be appropriate for kids even younger. Although, little kids may not get the jokes or find it as entertaining as tweens and teens. This movie is sweeter than Razzles and a perfect pick for family movie night!

13 Going on 30 is streaming now on HBO Max.