Eternals May Be Full Of Superheroes, But It’s Not A Kids’ Movie

Every time a new superhero movie comes out, kids everywhere get super excited. Especially now that movie theaters are back open for business and they can actually get out of the house to watch a new movie on the big screen. So when Eternals hit theaters, it might seem like an amazing fit for kids. A movie full of superheroes that’s also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, parents couldn’t be blamed for expecting Eternals to be appropriate for kids. Unfortunately, they might be disappointed, so here’s what you need to know.

Eternals Follows A New Team Of Superheroes

In Eternals, MCU fans find that there are a group of ancient aliens with superpowers who have been living on Earth for thousands of years. These Eternals look like regular people, and they have been hiding in plain sight to protect humans from an ancient villainous race called the Deviants. After half the world’s population disappeared in Avengers: End Game, the Deviants have returned to the planet to try to destroy humankind. And the Eternals are the only ones who can stop them from eventually succeeding.

The movie stars talented actors like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, and Richard Marsden from Game Of Thrones.

The Movie Has A Complicated Storyline

‘The Eternals’ is meant for a more mature audience.

Eternals is a visually stunning movie directed by Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao, but it also has a complicated storyline that would be difficult for young kids to follow. Introducing all of the Eternals and their long history takes up a lot of time and a lot of dialogue that would probably have younger kids fidgeting in their seats. Not to mention a run time of 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Eternals Is Rated PG-13

Eternals has been given a rating of PG-13 due to violence and the very first sex scene to ever be included in an MCU movie. While the sex scene did end up contributing to a PG-13 rating, director Zhao told IndieWire it was important to her to include. “For us to be able to show two people who love each other, not just emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and to have a sex scene that will be seen by a lot of people that shows their love and compassion and gentleness — I think it’s a really beautiful thing,” Zhao explained.

Eternals would be better for kids 13 and up not just because of the sex scene, but because of the run time, violence, and complicated dialogue. A movie best enjoyed by older kids and their parents.

Eternals hit theaters across the country on Nov. 6.