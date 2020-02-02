By now, you've likely seen the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback in action on the field as he’s been playing for the team for three years now. And, like many, you're probably wondering if Patrick Mohames is married. Well, while this quarterback isn't lawfully wedded, the 25-year-old is engaged and expecting a baby with his serious, longtime partner Brittany Matthews.

Mohames announced in September that, after eight years of dating, he and Matthews were engaged. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mohames surprised Matthews with a wall of white roses and an illuminated marquee sign asking, “Will You Marry Me?” on the very same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, Mohames and Matthews revealed they were also expecting their first child together. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Matthews wrote when announcing the news over Instagram in late September. The later announced they were expecting a little girl

The pair have been dating since they were both sophomores in high school, according to Yahoo! Sports. The pair attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and even went to a prom together in 2013, according to a sweet throwback photograph Mohames once shared on his Instagram. And it’s clear to fans that the couple share a strong friendship.

When they celebrated their 7th anniversary in March of 2019, Mohames marked the milestone with a sweet tribute to Matthews. “[Seven] years strong with my best friend," Mohames wrote in an Instagram post marking the date.

Of course, because they had been dating for so long, Mohames and Matthews were no strangers to probing questions about their relationship and future plans. In fact, in an anniversary post shared on her own Instagram in 2019, Matthews delivered a not-so subtle message to curious fans. "[Seven] years, the greatest 7 years with you! Lots of life changes, lots of growing, lots of surprises, lots of memories," she wrote. "Cheers to a lifetime with you. P.S. — to everyone that's gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want."

While Mahomes has quickly made a name for himself on the football field, he isn't the only athlete in the relationship. According to her professional website, Matthews is "a former college soccer player who went on to play professionally in Iceland." After one season, however, Matthews said she realized she loved working out in the gym more than playing on a soccer field. She's now a Certified Personal Trainer, who sells a variety of online workout programs and fitness gear through her company, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Matthews' love of fitness also appears to be a blessing for Mahomes. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, the quarterback credited his girlfriend with helping him keep his nutrition on track, suggesting that the pair often work collaboratively toward their fitness goals.

Mahomes will join the Kansas City Chiefs in facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV — and fans are sure to see a very pregnant Matthews cheering from the sidelines.