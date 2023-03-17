Watch An Exclusive Clip From Netflix's Magical Family Movie, The Magician's Elephant

There is so much excellent content for kids to watch these days, and yet it still remains a rare treat indeed when something comes along that is so fantastical, so empathetic, so magical, it really takes you out of yourself. This is Netflix’s new animated feature film The Magician’s Elephant. The sweet story of a boy who believes he needs the help of a magician’s elephant to find his sister. And it’s a story that might sound awfully familiar to fans of author Kate DiCamillo.

The Magician’s Elephant is based on a beloved book.

The new Netflix animated feature is based on Kate DiCamillo’s 2009 book The Magician’s Elephant, which follows young Peter Augustus Duchene on his quest to find out if his 6-year-old sister Adel is alive, and how he can find her. While visiting a fortune teller in the city of Baltese, Peter is told that he will find his sister with the help of a magician’s elephant. After a local magician makes an elephant appear out of the sky, Peter discovers that he must complete three impossible tasks given to him by the King if he wants to procure the elephant he believes will lead him to his sister. And so his adventure begins.

Watch an exclusive clip from The Magician’s Elephant on Netflix.

In an exclusive clip shared with Romper, Peter and the magician’s elephant are seen playing together up in the clouds. Scooping up bits of cloud like snowballs and tossing them at each other before setting off with Peter on the elephant’s back to fly, dipping into the ocean at night. It’s a scene full of those kind of magical fantasies kids have when looking out at the night sky and the clouds, imagining what it would be like to fly.

Who stars in The Magician’s Elephant?

The new animated feature stars Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, Natasia Demetriou and Benedict Wong, who voices the magician. Peter is voiced Noah Jupe, while Adel is voiced by Pixie Davies.

The Magician’s Elephant is based on award-winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel. Netflix

When does The Magician’s Elephant premiere?

Lucky for you, The Magician’s Elephant drops on Friday, March 17 on Netflix. It’s one of those movies that will be for everyone. For kids who are still in the throes of believing in magical elephants who can fly. And for adults who want to believe again.