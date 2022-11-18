David Harbour Stars As A Beer-Swilling Santa No Kid Wants To Meet In Violent Night

When you mention Santa Claus to your kids, they probably get a very specific, universal picture in their mind’s eye. A jolly, sweet man wearing what we can only hope is vegan fur from head to toe sliding merrily down a chimney with no greater wish than to deliver toys on Christmas Eve and maybe eat a cookie or two while he’s at it. If you really want to shatter that image of a benevolent Christmas hero for them, why not watch Universal Pictures’ new holiday movie Violent Night starring David Harbour as a whole different kind of Santa Claus? If you think your kid is ready for a beer-swilling Santa who fights off bad guys with ninja stars and seasonal puns, by all means watch Violent Night with them.

What is Violent Night about?

The upcoming holiday movie Violent Night is a dark comedy that delves into an unexpected side of Santa; tough guy hero à la John McClane in Die Hard. “When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint,” the movie synopsis reads on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Violent Night trailer is like a classic ‘80s action flick starring Santa Claus.

The trailer opens with a Santa Claus burping and drinking a beer at a bar, where the bartender asks nervously, “You ain’t driving are you?” He says he just steers and the reindeer do the rest, which is perhaps not as comforting as he intended it to be. As he sets about his night of delivering toys to children, one household is under siege from thieves led by John Leguizamo. They’re there to steal $300 million from the family, but unfortunately for them, Santa is there to stop them. Or as he says as he hits one thief, “season’s beatings,” which feels like such a throwback.

What age is Violent Night appropriate for?

Violent Night is rated R for strong bloody violence, some sexual references and language throughout the film. As Common Sense Media notes, “this isn't a wholesome, family-friendly holiday story: It will likely be filled with edgy material, action-packed hijinks, violence, and strong language.”

When and how can you watch Violent Night?

Violent Night premieres in theaters across the country on Dec. 2. While it might not be a movie for the kids, it certainly looks like a silly, good time for parents. So get a babysitter and go check out this whole other side of Santa Claus.