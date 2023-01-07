Content warning: This article discusses sexual abuse and violence that may be triggering or upsetting to some readers.

Women Talking is an intense, thought-provoking movie about a group of Mennonite women who have been brutalized by local men. As the men who brutalized them are being bailed out by other men in the community, the women convene to discuss how they can move forward. Do they run, do they fight? How exactly do they move forward? And perhaps most importantly for the viewer, is Women Talking based on a true story? Sadly, yes, the movie is loosely inspired by real life events. Here’s what you need to know before Women Talking premieres.

The story behind Women Talking.

The Sarah Polley-directed new film Women Talking — starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Frances McDormand to name a few — was actually adapted from the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, a Canadian writer who herself grew up in a Mennonite community in remote Manitoba. But the original idea behind Toews’ own 2018 novel was loosely based on a horrific story from a Mennonite community that took place from 2005 to 2009 in Manitoba, Bolivia. During that time, a group of men, Mennonites themselves, drugged and raped 151 girls and women between the ages of 5 and 65 years old. The men were eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2011, according to the BBC, with one man sentenced to 12 years for providing the drugs used to incapacitate the girls and women.

It’s a difficult (and important) story to share.

As horrific as the crimes themselves were, the film and the book it was based on don’t delve into describing what those girls and women went through. Instead, Toews told the New Yorker that she chose to imagine how those women might have responded. The Mennonites are considered a pacifist community, but Toews (and Polley in the recently released film version) wondered if there might not be a thirst for revenge. Anger. And perhaps even a questioning of their faith. Claire Foy, who plays Salome in the film, told Newsweek that she believed this sensitive material was “in the right hands.” She added, “It's been directed by Sarah who is extraordinary and Dede [Gardner] and Frances [McDormand] have produced it, and I don't think you could get a better group of creative people to make this film responsibly and sensitively.”

When does Women Talking premiere?

Women Talking released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and a wider, nationwide premiere is set for Jan. 20. And it’s one you are not going to want to miss.