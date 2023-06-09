Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel and gripping love story It Ends With Us is being adapted into a film starring Blake Lively as the book’s protagonist Lily Bloom. It Ends With Us has sold millions of copies since its 20126 release and filming for the movie has already started in New Jersey with a star-studded cast bringing characters like Lily, Ryle, and Atlas to life.

It Ends With Us follows the love story between Lily’s present and past relationships. Her present love interest is Ryle Kincaid, a passionate, arrogant neurosurgeon with a dark past. Lily becomes best friends with his sister, Allysa. Lily and Ryle’s relationship is filled with high highs and low lows, and goes down a tumultuous path. Atlas Corrigan is Lily’s past and first love. They fell in love as teens, as Lily helped Atlas while he was homeless. Atlas is gentle, calm, and kind. He leaves Lily and doesn’t return to her as he promised ... or does he?

In addition to Lively, actor and director Justin Baldoni has joined the cast as Ryle and 1923 star Brandon Sklenar as Atlas. Comedian and actress Jenny Slate will play Allysa, and Allysa’s husband, Marshall, will be played by Hasan Minhaj. While more characters may be announced in the near future, here is everything we know about the cast of It Ends With Us so far.

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom Blake Lively playing Lily Bloom while filming It Ends With Us. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Adding to her long list of iconic roles, Blake Lively will be playing the movie’s protagonist Lily Bloom. Lily is free-spirited, yet constantly haunted by her past with her abusive father and heartbreakingly beautiful first love. She is a florist and opens up her own floral shop in the beginning of the book. For the role, Lively has been spotted sporting Lily’s distinct character trait — her ginger hair.

Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid Justin Baldoni while filming It Ends With Us as Ryle Kincaid. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jane the Virgin’s beloved character Rafael is played by Justin Baldoni, starring as Ryle in It Ends With Us. Baldoni was also widely praised for directing the film Five Feet Apart and is loved by many on social media because of his down-to-earth personality. Unlike his real-life personality, Ryle is anything but down-to-earth. He’s arrogant, charming, and high-tempered, easily angered with a tendency to lash out. He plays Lily’s newer love interest, who she meets in the beginning of the novel.

Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan Atlas and Lily together, played by Blake Lively and Blake Sklenar, while filming It Ends With Us. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Brandon Sklenar is playing the beloved Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s first love and reminder of her painful past. Sklenar is known for his previous roles in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, Vice, and The Offer. A New Jersey native, Sklenar is back in his home state for the filming of the movie.

Jenny Slate as Allysa Jenny Slate is playing Lily’s best friend, Allysa, in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lily’s unconditionally supportive best friend, Allysa, is being played by Jenny Slate. Slate is known for her roles in Obvious Child, Brain on Fire, and the voice of various characters from animated films, including The Lorax and The Secret Life of Pets. Not only is Allysa Lily’s best friend, but she is also Ryle’s sister. She meets Lily at her flower shop, and asks to work for her. The two become close friends, and Allysa continuously has Lily’s back.

Hasan Minhaj as Marshall Hasan Minhaj who is playing the role of Marshall in It Ends With Us. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hasan Minhaj has been cast to play Marshall, Allysa’s very wealthy, work-from-home husband and Ryle’s best friend. The 37-year-old comedian, TV host, and The Morning Show star is set to bring Marshall’s calm character to life amongst Allysa’s high energy personality.

We don’t know when the film is set to be released, but filming has started, so it hopefully won’t be too long of a wait. Will Lily try to fix her relationship with Ryle or will she return to Atlas? There’s no telling if the film will follow exactly how the book goes, but it’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat just like Hoover’s novel.