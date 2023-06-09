Colleen Hoover’sbest-selling novel and gripping love story It Ends With Us is being adapted into a film starring Blake Lively as the book’s protagonist Lily Bloom. It Ends With Us has sold millions of copies since its 20126 release and filming for the movie has already started in New Jerseywith a star-studded cast bringing characters like Lily, Ryle, and Atlas to life.
It Ends With Us follows the love story between Lily’s present and past relationships. Her present love interest is Ryle Kincaid, a passionate, arrogant neurosurgeon with a dark past. Lily becomes best friends with his sister, Allysa. Lily and Ryle’s relationship is filled with high highs and low lows, and goes down a tumultuous path. Atlas Corrigan is Lily’s past and first love. They fell in love as teens, as Lily helped Atlas while he was homeless. Atlas is gentle, calm, and kind. He leaves Lily and doesn’t return to her as he promised ... or does he?
In addition to Lively, actor and director Justin Baldoni has joined the cast as Ryle and 1923 star Brandon Sklenar as Atlas. Comedian and actress Jenny Slate will play Allysa, and Allysa’s husband, Marshall, will be played by Hasan Minhaj. While more characters may be announced in the near future, here is everything we know about the cast of It Ends With Us so far.
We don’t know when the film is set to be released, but filming has started, so it hopefully won’t be too long of a wait. Will Lily try to fix her relationship with Ryle or will she return to Atlas? There’s no telling if the film will follow exactly how the book goes, but it’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat just like Hoover’s novel.