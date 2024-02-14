If you’ve ever wondered what life would look like in a futuristic Nigeria, Disney+ has a beautiful new animated series imagining just that premiering soon. Iwájú is a new limited series coming to the streaming platform in partnership with storytelling collective Kugali Media, and it looks like a totally unique experience. As in flying cars, robotic chameleons, and scary villains in a series that blends the best of science-fiction with African storytelling.

What is Iwájú about?

The animated limited series is set in Lagos, Nigeria and is centered around two adventurous young people hoping to spread their wings and connect with the world around them. Iwájú follows “Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.” The series is set in a futuristic Lagos, where the city’s known culture is blended with imagined new technologies and all of the challenges that might come along with those advancements. Which makes sense, since Iwájú is a Yoruba word that roughly translates to “the future.”

The Iwájú trailer introduces a robotic chameleon named Otin.

The official trailer for Iwájú sees Tola (Simisola Gbadamosi), a young girl from a prosperous island, receiving a new pet for her birthday, a colorful chameleon named Otin. She’s hesitant about Otin at first, and instead focuses on convincing her pal Kole (Siji Soetan) to join her on an adventure on the mainland. The pair head to Lagos, where they see all sorts of amazing things like flying cars and back packs that look like jet packs. Tola was not meant to leave the island, however, and a scary villain is watching her to perhaps get at her wealthy father. Fortunately, her father has tasked Otin to also keep an eye on her, and this is where we learn that Otin is part-robot, part-chameleon, and protector of Tola.

What is Iwájú rated?

Iwájú “explores themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo,” and is rated TV-Y.

When can you watch Iwájú?

Iwájú premieres on Feb. 28 on Disney+, and all six episodes will be available on the same day.

Disney+ has a compelling new series on its hands with Iwájú, and we can’t wait to watch.